WKN: A3E2ZV | ISIN: CY0200751713
Tradegate
19.11.25 | 15:35
26,800 Euro
-3,42 % -0,950
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,45026,90020:14
26,50026,70020:14
19.11.2025 19:46 Uhr
Theon International PLC: THEON Invited by OCCAR to Sign Contract Revision

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)


19 November 2025 - Theon Sensors SA, fully owned subsidiary of Theon International Plcis pleased to announce that it has been officially invited by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), together with Hensoldt AG (HENSOLDT), to sign the first Contract Revision of its existing contract for the supply of additional advanced man-portable equipment.

Pursuant to last week's formal approval procedures by the two participating nations, Germany and Belgium, THEON and HENSOLDT will proceed with the official signing of the OCCAR Contract Revision on December 10, 2025, for the purchase of several thousand systems which are expected to materially increase THEON's existing backlog. As per customary procedures, details of this Contract Revision will be announced at market closing of same date.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290		Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610

About THEON GROUP
THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 240,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries.

Attachment

  • Press Release Trading Update- OCCAR revision_19_11_2025_vF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0c28536-b38b-486b-add1-d74ce64ba2f3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
