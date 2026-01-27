Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: A3E2ZV | ISIN: CY0200751713 | Ticker-Symbol: W8C
Tradegate
27.01.26 | 17:35
31,550 Euro
+4,64 % +1,400
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2026 18:10 Uhr
116 Leser
Theon International PLC: IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)


27 January 2026 - Theon International Plc (THEON) appointed Kepler Cheuvreux as its liquidity agent in connection with THEON shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam. Pursuant to a liquidity agreement dated 21 January 2026 ("Liquidity Agreement"), the liquidity account in connection with this program comprises €1 million in cash and 33,000 shares.

The Liquidity Agreement will be implemented from 26 January 2026 for an initial period of one year and shall be renewed automatically thereafter for successive terms of twelve (12) months.

The execution of the Liquidity Agreement may be terminated: at any time and without notice by THEON; at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux with 60 days' notice; or subject to customary conditions.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290		Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.
www.theon.com

Attachment

  • Press Release SMA_27012026_vF

