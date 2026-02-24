Anzeige
Theon International PLC: Amendment of the Liquidity Agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)


24 February 2026 - Theon International Plc (THEON) (ISIN: CY0200751713) entered on 21st January 2026, into a Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux (the "Liquidity Agreement"). Under the Liquidity Agreement, an initial amount of €1 million and 33,000 Shares were made available to Kepler Cheuvreux, to enhance the liquidity of the Shares in THEON on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam.

On February 18, 2026, Parties have agreed that THEON will make available an additional amount of €2 million to Kepler Chevreux in relation to the implementation of the Liquidity Agreement.

The other key terms of the Liquidity Agreement remain unchanged as per the earlier announcement dated 27 January 2026:

  • the Liquidity Agreement was implemented from 26 January 2026 onwards for an initial period of one year and shall be renewed automatically thereafter for successive terms of twelve (12) months; and
  • the Liquidity Agreement may be terminated (i) at any time and without notice by THEON and (ii) at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux with 60 days' notice; or (iii) subject to customary conditions.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290		Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.
www.theon.com

Attachment

  • Press Release - Amendment of the Liquidity Contract

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
