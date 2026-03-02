Anzeige
WKN: A3E2ZV | ISIN: CY0200751713 | Ticker-Symbol: W8C
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 12:58 Uhr
THEON International PLC: Webcast via Investor Meet Company Platform

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)


02 March 2026 - Theon International Plc (THEON), is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webcast via the Investor Meet Company platform on Friday, 6th March 2026 at 10:30am UK-time / 12:30pm Eastern European-time.

The webcast is open to all existing and potential investors as well as wider participants, and will be hosted by Philippe Mennicken, Deputy CEO and Business Development Director. He will provide a broad overview of THEON's investment case, business model and operations, inclusive of recent news flow, financial results and outlook.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform for free and add to meet Theon International Plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/theon-international-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Theon International Plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. There will be a live Q&A session, and questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am UK-time / 11:00am Eastern European-time on Thursday, 5th March 2026 or during the live session.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290		Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.

www.theon.com

Attachment

  • Theon Press Release - IMC

