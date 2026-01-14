Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2ZV | ISIN: CY0200751713 | Ticker-Symbol: W8C
Tradegate
14.01.26 | 18:38
31,200 Euro
-2,80 % -0,900
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THEON INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,25031,55019:01
31,20031,50019:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 18:34 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Theon International PLC: THEON Corporate Updates - January 2026

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)


14 January 2026 - Theon International Plcis providing an overview of notable corporate updates recorded in January 2026 to-date.

Acceleration in Harder Digital

As a result of the increasing global demand for Image Intensifier Tubes (IIT), which is outstripping current supply, THEON is accelerating its investment in Harder Digital to further boost capacity, more than initially envisaged and improve faster its main quality metric, FOM, as well as expedite other improvements to the existing product. This is expected to increase the forecasted profitability of Harder Digital from 2027 onwards. Furthermore, THEON will continue being the largest buyer of European tubes, including the new 5G variation, of which THEON was the first buyer by volume as well.

Panagiotis Schinas, THEON's COO of Global Industrial Operations stated: "We proceed with further investment supporting Harder Digital's capacity expansion which comes as a direct response to the surge in demand for tubes and the currently limited global capacity. THEON, along with other customers of Harder Digital, appreciates not only the ongoing improvements in both the quantity and quality of tubes but also the access to a different IIT technology. We expect Harder Digital to account for 8-10% of THEON's target of €1 bn revenues by 2029-2030."

Closing of KAPPA

On 14 January 2026, THEON completed the acquisition of 100% of Kappa Optronics GmbH (KAPPA) for a cash consideration of €69.9 million, following the successful conclusion of all customary regulatory approvals. KAPPA is expected to contribute c.€40 million to THEON group revenues in FY 2026 (in line with the previously announced guidance) and to materially support the acceleration of THEON's success in the Platforms-based market.

Participation in U.S. Army - Funded Initiative

THEON is partnering with Team Wendy Ceradyne under a U.S. Army DEVCOM Soldier Center - funded initiative to develop a next-generation Integrated Multi-Threat Headborne System (IMHS) prototype for the U.S. Army. The program combines proven ballistic protection with advanced opto-electronic systems, moving beyond standalone equipment toward a modular, fully integrated head-borne architecture designed for multi-domain operations. This collaboration enables the integration of THEON technologies, supporting advanced day- and night-time HUDs, augmented reality, and seamless connectivity to the soldier's power and battle management systems. The prototype evaluation is planned for later in FY26.

As Michalis Kolotos, Director of U.S. Operations at THEON, notes: "The focus is on delivering head-borne power and data solutions that enhance situational awareness and decision-making for the U.S. warfighter".

Joining the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

THEON has been accepted as a member of UNGC since January 6, 2026. This milestone reflects THEON's commitment to aligning with the Ten Principles of the UNGC, which include Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption. It also demonstrates dedication to contributing to the advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Share Price Performance Award

At the Euronext Amsterdam Annual Awards 2025 held on 8 January 2026, THEON was recognised as 'Best Performer of the Next 20 Index', based on share price performance over the year. This distinction underscores a year characterized by effective execution, outperformance, clear strategic direction and overarching ambition.

Financial Calendar Update

As previously announced, THEON will be announcing FY 2025 Preliminary Results on Monday, 16 February 2026 (after market-close).

The Q1 2026 Trading Update will now be published on Tuesday, 5 May 2026 (after market-close) (previously Monday, 4 May 2026) due to the Early May Bank Holiday.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290		Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 240,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam

Attachment

  • Press Release_Jan monthly brief_vF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f60ac4a-3043-4be7-ad38-7ae6d40fa7b6)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.