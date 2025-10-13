HONG KONG, Oct 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In October 2025, Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK) reached another key milestone in its robotics business. Following the viral success of its first 'Taozhu New Creation Bureau' (provisional name) Robot Experience Store at Beijing Shougang Park, the company has officially brought the brand to Chengdu's Chunxi Road, one of China's most prominent retail landmarks.This marks the start of Shoucheng's national expansion in consumer robotics and the acceleration of its 'Industrial Investment'Consumer Scenario Integration' model.I. From Beijing to Chengdu: Nationwide Expansion UnderwayDuring the National Day holiday, Shoucheng's inaugural robot experience brand, 'Taozhu New Creation Bureau,' debuted at Beijing's Rongshi Plaza (R+ Life Center). According to Beijing Daily, the store attracted over 3,000 daily visitors and generated sales in the tens of thousands of yuan. As China's first long-term operational retail space dedicated to consumer robotics, the store showcases over 200 products from portfolio companies such as Unitree Robotics, Noetix Robotics, Galbot and Booster Robotics. Covering categories from home companionship and education to healthcare and entertainment, the store allows the public to see, touch, and purchase robotic products'bringing 'future technology' into everyday life.Building on that success, from October 7 to 15, Shoucheng brought 'Taozhu New Creation Bureau' to Chengdu Chunxi Road, opening its first store in Southwest China while participating in the IAMHERE'Chunxi Future Robotics Interactive Exhibition.The exhibition featured more than 20 cutting-edge robotic products, spanning humanoid robots, AI foundational models, intelligent perception systems, and educational technologies.Chunxi Road, with annual foot traffic exceeding 200 million visitors, is widely recognized as the premier destination for brand debuts in Western China.A representative from Chengdu's Jinjiang District commented, 'Shoucheng's decision to open its first Southwest store here reflects confidence in Chunxi Road's consumption power and its influence on 'first-launch' brands. This will serve as a benchmark for the commercialization of tech products in China.'II. Consumer Robotics in Action: The Integration of Technology and LifestyleAt the Chengdu 'Taozhu New Creation Bureau' exhibition area, humanoid and bionic robots from Songyan Dynamics, the Unitree B2 quadruped and G1 humanoid robots, AI companion robot Regis by Qimiao Labi, educational assistant robots by Aibingo, and AI chess-playing robots by SenseRobot drew significant public attention.Visitors gathered to interact with robots, take photos, and even place purchase inquiries.One attendee remarked, 'I didn't realize robots were already this close to daily life'my child's been begging to take the chess robot home.'According to Chengdu Xingjin Commercial Investment Service Co., the exhibition drew over 12,000 visitors on the opening day, with several products achieving on-site sales conversions.Beyond its retail success, the event provided real-time consumer feedback, offering valuable insights for robotic product iteration and market readiness.Industry analysts note that Shoucheng's experience-store-driven C-end model is becoming a practical path for bringing hard technology into everyday consumption. By combining immersive interaction with instant purchasing, Shoucheng is building a replicable template for retailing intelligent robots in China.III. From Industrial Investment to Consumer Application: Building a Full B2C EcosystemShoucheng's presence in the robotics industry is not a short-term experiment.As one of China's leading intelligent infrastructure asset operators, the company manages the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund, with assets exceeding RMB 10 billion (approx. USD 1.4 billion), focusing on embodied intelligence and core component technologies.The company has invested in leading players including Unitree Robotics, Noetix Robotics, Galbot, Galaxea, and Quanzhi Intelligence, establishing a complete value chain spanning upstream components, midstream manufacturing, and downstream applications.Its strategic logic follows a 'Invest Early ' Land Fast ' Scale Quickly' model: Invest Early: Secure stakes in key robotics companies at early stages. Land Fast: Validate commercial readiness through real-world retail channels. Scale Quickly: Leverage user data to accelerate iteration and commercialization.A Shoucheng representative explained, 'Commercial success in robotics depends not only on breakthroughs in technology but on real-world application. Through experience stores, we aim to bridge our investment portfolio with consumer behavior, turning advanced robotics into tangible lifestyle products.'IV. Southwest Headquarters: Integrating Industry, Consumption, and Regional EconomyBehind the Chengdu launch lies a broader regional strategy.Shoucheng has established its first Southwest regional robotics subsidiary in Chengdu's Jinjiang District, which will serve as a regional headquarters integrating exhibition, retail, R&D, and scenario incubation functions. This hub will coordinate Shoucheng's robotics operations, partnerships, and resource integration across the Sichuan'Chongqing'Yunnan economic region.V. A Chinese Model for Technology CommercializationFrom Beijing Shougang Park to Chengdu Chunxi Road, and from Beijing Capital Airport's T3 pop-up store to its expanding regional headquarters, Shoucheng is translating its 'Infrastructure Backbone + Technology Engine' strategy into practice.As a spokesperson from Shoucheng's Board Office stated, 'We want robots to move beyond laboratories and exhibitions'to become part of people's daily lives.'Through this nationwide rollout, Shoucheng is evolving from investor to operator, and from a capital-driven enterprise to a consumer-driven innovator.This transition not only underscores the company's strategic upgrade but also reflects a broader industry shift in China's robotics sector'from technological breakthroughs to large-scale commercialization.As the 'Taozhu New Creation Bureau' brand expands nationwide, Shoucheng has also launched a public naming campaign across its digital platforms.The company invites the public to propose alternative names that better capture the space's vision of 'bringing the future home.'The current name, 'Taozhu,' references Fan Li, an ancient Chinese philosopher and statesman known for his wisdom and craftsmanship, symbolizing the fusion of technology and artistry. 'New Creation Bureau' represents innovation and reinvention.However, the company hopes to involve the public in co-creating a name that resonates emotionally.According to Shoucheng Robotics Industry Co., 'The future of robotic consumption is not a one-way narrative from companies to users'it's a collaborative process of co-creation.'Submissions are open until November 1, 2025, via the company's official WeChat account. The winning name will be presented at Shoucheng's shareholders' meeting for final approval and adoption.As the company emphasizes, 'A name is not just a symbol'it's the emotional bridge between enterprise and user.Over the coming year, 'Taozhu New Creation Bureau' will continue to expand across China's major cities, establishing a new consumer-driven innovation ecosystem where real-world retail experiences fuel industrial progress.Through its dual-engine model of investment + operation, Shoucheng Holdings is steadily building what could become China's most comprehensive robotics commercialization platform.