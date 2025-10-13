

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release September numbers for imports, exports ad trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 1.5 percent on year, up from 1.3 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.0 percent, up from 4.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $98.96 billion, easing from $102.33 billion a month earlier.



Also, the markets in Japan (National Sports Day) and Thailand (King Bhumibol Day) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.



