

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Wholesale price data from Germany is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis releases wholesale prices for September. Economists expect wholesale prices to rise 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.6 percent fall in August.



Additionally, consumer price data from Romania will also be released at 2.00 AM ET.



At 3.00 am ET, current account figures are due from Turkey. The current account surplus is seen widening to $5.3 billion in August from $1.77 billion in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News