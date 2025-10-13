

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports and imports growth accelerated more than expected in September, data from the customs office revealed Monday.



Exports advanced 8.3 percent year-on-year in September. The annual rate was forecast to rise to 6.0 percent from 4.4 percent in August.



Moreover, the 8.3 percent growth was the fastest in six months.



At the same time, growth in imports accelerated to 7.4 percent from 1.3 percent in the previous month. This was also much faster than the forecast of 1.5 percent.



However, the trade surplus fell to $90.5 billion in September. Also, the surplus remained below the expected level of $98.5 billion.



