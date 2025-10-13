

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation held steady at more than a 2-year high in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.9 percent year-on-year in September, the same as in August, which was the highest inflation since June 2023.



Prices for food products grew 7.9 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods surged by 11.1 percent. Costs for services were 10.4 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in September.



