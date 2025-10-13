

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated in September, data from Destatis showed on Monday.



Wholesale selling prices increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in September. This followed a 0.7 percent rise in August and a 0.5 percent increase in July.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices moved up 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.6 percent decrease in August.



There were notable annual increases in food, beverages and tobacco product prices and non-ferrous ores prices. Prices of food, beverages and tobacco products logged an annual growth of 4.2 percent and that of non-ferrous ores surged 23.5 percent.



By contrast, prices in the wholesale trade of data processing and peripheral equipment were lower by 4.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News