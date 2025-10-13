Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 09:24 Uhr
LG Electronics, Inc.: LG SHOWCASES PUROTEC ANTIMICROBIAL MATERIAL AT K SHOW IN GERMANY

Company Accelerates Global Expansion of Materials Business, Boosts Industry Recognition by Participating in World's Three Largest Plastics Exhibitions

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is presenting a comprehensive lineup of LG PuroTec antimicrobial additive solutions at K 2025 - one of the world's leading plastics tradeshows - taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany (October 8-15).

LG is presenting a comprehensive lineup of LG PuroTec antimicrobial additive solutions at K 2025, one of the world's leading plastics tradeshows.

Making its debut at K show, LG is accelerating the global expansion of its advanced materials business. This year, the company has established a strong global presence by participating in all three of the world's major plastics exhibitions: Chinaplas in China, National Plastics Exposition in the U.S., and now K show in Europe.

LG PuroTec is a glass matrix-based antimicrobial additive, delivering both antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Underscoring LG's leadership in advanced material technologies, PuroTec solutions are suitable for a wide range of applications spanning diverse industries, including home appliances, healthcare, construction materials, packaging and automotive. Along with the complete PuroTec portfolio, LG's showcase at K show also features antibacterial plastics co-developed with LG Chem, a global leader in chemical and materials innovation.

Demonstrating the depth and diversity of its offerings, LG unveiled five core PuroTec product lines at the show.

Demonstrating the depth and diversity of its offerings, LG unveiled five core PuroTec product lines at the show. LG PuroTec is a glass matrix-based antimicrobial additive that can be incorporated into plastics, coatings, powder coatings and textiles, delivering both antibacterial and antifungal properties. Effective at preventing odors and contamination caused by microorganisms, it helps maintain product cleanliness and durability. Built on LG's decades-long expertise in glass powder R&D - and following its successful application in home appliances - PuroTec has rapidly emerged as a key growth driver in LG's B2B portfolio, with annual sales more than doubling year-over-year.

Demonstrating the depth and diversity of its offerings, LG unveiled five core PuroTec product lines at the show.

To increase the footprint of its advanced materials business, LG is exploring new applications for its glass powder innovations. These include Marine Glass, designed to support marine ecosystem restoration and carbon reduction, and Mineral Wash, an eco-conscious laundry technology that cleans fabric without surfactants. LG currently holds 420 patents related to glass powder technology and operates a manufacturing facility at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea, with an annual production capacity of 4,500 tons.

In September, LG signed a memorandum of understanding with SGS Korea, a global certification organization, to co-develop international antimicrobial certification standards for PuroTec. Under the agreement, LG will provide technical expertise related to antimicrobial technologies for certification design, while SGS Korea will develop certification procedures aligned with global standards. Products certified under this partnership will bear the SGS Global Performance Mark, clearly signaling transparency and reliability to global customers.

"LG PuroTec is more than just an additive; it is a strategic B2B growth engine that creates meaningful value for customers and industries worldwide," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "By strengthening collaborations with global partners, reinforcing compliance with international standards and delivering reliable performance, we aim to establish PuroTec as a core pillar of LG's materials business - driving sustainable growth and strengthening our leadership in the global market."

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794424/K_Show_1_Main.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794425/K_Show_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794426/K_Show_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794427/K_Show_4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-showcases-purotec-antimicrobial-material-at-k-show-in-germany-302581752.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
