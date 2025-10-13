Toshiba JSW Power Systems will supply NTPC Ltd. with a centralized monitoring system to oversee 165 thermal and renewable power plants across India.From pv magazine India Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. said its Indian subsidiary, Toshiba JSW Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., has signed a contract with NTPC Ltd., India's state-owned power producer, to supply a centralized monitoring system for 165 thermal and renewable power plants. The facilities are owned and operated by NTPC and its joint ventures, including projects still in the planning stage. The deal represents NTPC's first adoption of ...

