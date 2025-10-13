Intervacc AB: Intervacc and Dechra extend distribution agreement for Intervacc's equine strangles vaccine Strangvac by two years

Intervacc AB (publ) announces today that the five-year distribution agreement signed in April 2021 with its partner Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has been extended by two years. The extension will take effect in April 2026. The agreement covers Strangvac, Intervacc's vaccine against equine strangles a highly contagious infectious disease that affects horses.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals launched Strangvac in the United Kingdom during the autumn of 2022 and has since introduced the vaccine in an additional 12 countries, most recently in Spain, Portugal, and Slovenia in August this year. Intervacc is responsible for the distribution of Strangvac in Scandinavia.

For more information please contact:

Jonas Sohlman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8 120 10 600

E-mail: jonas.sohlman@intervacc.se

This information is information that Intervacc AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for immediate publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on October 13, 2025.

About Strangvac

Strangvac is a vaccine against equine strangles and is approved for sale and marketing in the EU as well as in the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. It has been launched in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland, Slovenia and Italy.

About Dechra

Dechra Pharmaceuticals is the exclusive distribution partner of Intervacc for the Strangvac vaccine in Europe excluding Scandinavia, Iceland and Baltic countries. Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products. Dechra has expertise in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of high-quality products exclusively for veterinarians worldwide.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is a group operating within animal health, specialising in the development of vaccines for animals. The company develops and markets vaccines against animal diseases based on its proprietary technology platform using fused recombinant proteins. The Intervacc share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

