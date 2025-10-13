Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DP4W | ISIN: SE0009607252 | Ticker-Symbol: 2E9
Frankfurt
13.10.25 | 08:21
0,047 Euro
-1,05 % -0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVACC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVACC AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2025 08:20 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervacc AB: Intervacc and Dechra extend distribution agreement for Intervacc's equine strangles vaccine Strangvac by two years

Intervacc AB (publ) announces today that the five-year distribution agreement signed in April 2021 with its partner Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has been extended by two years. The extension will take effect in April 2026. The agreement covers Strangvac, Intervacc's vaccine against equine strangles a highly contagious infectious disease that affects horses.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals launched Strangvac in the United Kingdom during the autumn of 2022 and has since introduced the vaccine in an additional 12 countries, most recently in Spain, Portugal, and Slovenia in August this year. Intervacc is responsible for the distribution of Strangvac in Scandinavia.

For more information please contact:

Jonas Sohlman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8 120 10 600

E-mail: jonas.sohlman@intervacc.se

This information is information that Intervacc AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for immediate publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on October 13, 2025.

About Strangvac

Strangvac is a vaccine against equine strangles and is approved for sale and marketing in the EU as well as in the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. It has been launched in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland, Slovenia and Italy.

About Dechra

Dechra Pharmaceuticals is the exclusive distribution partner of Intervacc for the Strangvac vaccine in Europe excluding Scandinavia, Iceland and Baltic countries. Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products. Dechra has expertise in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of high-quality products exclusively for veterinarians worldwide.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is a group operating within animal health, specialising in the development of vaccines for animals. The company develops and markets vaccines against animal diseases based on its proprietary technology platform using fused recombinant proteins. The Intervacc share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Contact information for Certified Adviser

Eminova Fondkommission AB

E-mail: adviser@eminova.se, Phone: +46 (0)8 - 684 211 10

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.