Intervacc AB: Clinical studies with Strangvac have begun in the U.S. market

Intervacc AB (publ) announces that the company has started the first phase of clinical safety studies in horses in the United States as part of the approval process for Strangvac in the U.S.

The initial phase of the safety studies, involving vaccination of horses in the U.S., began on 15 December 2025 and is planned to continue during 2026. The safety trials will include approximately 600 horses across four different states, in accordance with USDA regulations. The company intends to start efficacy studies during the second half of 2026.

"A market authorisation approval for Strangvac in the U.S., where there are around 10 million horses, is a top priority, and the approval process is progressing according to plan. Taking this first step in the clinical studies and beginning vaccinations in the U.S. marks a significant milestone for Intervacc," says Jonas Sohlman, CEO of Intervacc.

About Strangvac

Strangvac is a vaccine against equine strangles and is approved for sale and marketing in the EU as well as in the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. It has been launched in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland, Slovenia and Italy.

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is a group operating within animal health, specialising in the development of vaccines for animals. The company develops and markets vaccines against animal diseases based on its proprietary technology platform using fused recombinant proteins. The Intervacc share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

