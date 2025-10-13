Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.: Qualigen Therapeutics Announces the Official Launch of C10 Cryptocurrency Asset Treasury (DAT) Purchases: Why Is This Pullback the Golden Moment CXC10 Has Been Waiting For?

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (the "Company") today announced the official launch of C10 Cryptocurrency Asset Treasury (DAT) purchases: Why is this pullback the golden moment CXC10 has been waiting for?

The past 48 hours have been brutal for the entire crypto market. Amidst the market's turbulent volatility, approximately $16 billion in leveraged positions were forcibly liquidated, leaving many investors helpless to prevent a significant decline in their paper wealth.

In times of widespread panic, we must remain calm. Declines often present opportunities. As Buffett famously said, "When others are greedy, I am fearful; when others are fearful, I am greedy."

Let me share our perspective and plans for the future:

1. Why the Decline: A Healthy, Inevitable "Stress Test"

Over the past 48 hours, the crypto market has experienced an epic deleveraging event. Over $16 billion in positions (81% of which were long) were liquidated across the entire network within 24 hours, wiping out nearly $200 billion in total market capitalization.

We believe this plunge is not a collapse of market fundamentals, but rather a "stress test" triggered by geopolitical factors, the macroeconomic environment, and internal structural leverage. The immediate trigger was geopolitical shocks: Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on China triggered risk aversion in global capital markets, with cryptocurrencies, as high-beta assets, bearing the brunt.

The core issue was excessive leverage within the market. With liquidity drying up near the weekend and late in the Asian session, panic led to a cascade of liquidations, which is the primary cause of this pullback.

Notably, Ethena's USDe revolving loan issue acted as a "risk amplifier" in this incident. While its brief unpegging only contributed approximately 10-15% of total liquidations, it exposed the vulnerability of some synthetic assets in the industry to extreme market conditions.

Therefore, we believe this is not the beginning of a bear market, but rather an inevitable liquidation of unhealthy leverage and fragile structures within the industry, allowing true value to emerge.

2. Turning Crisis into Opportunity: CXC10 (QLGN) Officially Launches Strategic Asset Purchases Starting Next Week

For many, this is a fearful moment. But for CXC10, it is a moment of opportunity, one for which we are fully prepared. The greatest strength of a disciplined institutional investor is their ability to be fully prepared and remain greedy when others are panicking. We are delighted to see that many of the high-quality assets with excellent fundamentals that we have long focused on are entering our pre-defined, attractive value ranges. The course of time and the tide of history will not be altered by a single, non-systemic, random event. The trend of sustained growth in the value of leading crypto assets will continue. This is also the original intention of our C10 portfolio strategy.

Over the past two weeks, we have successfully completed the establishment of infrastructure such as US dollar cash settlement, bank accounts, and cryptocurrency custody accounts. As of today, we have not purchased any virtual currencies. We hereby officially announce that the C10 Treasury, a subsidiary of CXC10 (QLGN), will officially begin purchasing its first batch of strategic assets starting next week.

3. Our "Playbook": A Systematic SMART Investment Framework

Our confidence stems not from gambled guesswork but from a systematic methodology that has been designed and stress-tested-our SMART Investment Framework. This framework is our guide for facing a downturn, particularly the R (Risk Management) module:

Passive Defense: 80% of the C10 Treasury closely tracks the C10 Index, investing in the top 10 cryptocurrencies based on market capitalization. This has significantly impacted lower-ranked, smaller-cap cryptocurrencies much less than lower-ranked, smaller-cap cryptocurrencies during this epic correction.

Active Allocation: 20% of the Treasury is allocated to the top 10 cryptocurrencies based on the team's rigorous quantitative analysis, with performance outperforming the index on average. For example, BNB, our largest allocation, has been one of the fastest-performing mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Strategy Upgrade: Our 20% active allocation strategy will be further upgraded to include active hedging strategies including stablecoins, options, and structured products. These financial instruments have been built into our system from the outset, designed to effectively mitigate risks and protect our treasury's net value during extreme, one-way market fluctuations. Meanwhile, the S (Strategic Allocation) module within the framework has already laid out a clear asset allocation pyramid for us, giving us clear insights into what to buy. The M (Quantitatively Driven) module, through its scoring model, helps us accurately identify those fundamentally superior assets that have been "misprioritized" amidst the market's devastation.

In the future, we will share our active allocation analysis and risk hedging strategies through blogs and other channels. Furthermore, we are actively promoting investment products such as C10 private funds and ETF public funds to expand our asset management scale and enable more investors who believe in cryptocurrency assets to achieve superior returns.

4. Massive Attack: High-Quality Assets and Strategic M&A

Our next investment and M&A focus will be on assets that were misprioritized during this recent market crash and that align with our long-term strategy:

Core Blue-Chips: Core public chains with strong ecosystems and technological barriers, including Binance (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL).

High-Growth Leaders: Leading projects in sectors such as AI, RWA, and oracles that have experienced significant corrections, whose long-term value remains unaffected by short-term panic.

Furthermore, the market correction presents us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for industry expansion. In addition to purchasing assets in the secondary market, we will also leverage this market clearing to actively identify startups with excellent technology but limited cash flow for strategic mergers and acquisitions. This presents the perfect opportunity for us to rapidly expand our CXC10 industry footprint at the lowest cost. At the same time, we are also setting up our New York office, for people who are interested in joining us please contact ir@ff.com.

5. Long-Term Vision: The bull market logic remains unchanged, and we focus on the future.

Finally, we must emphasize that short-term deleveraging events will not change our fundamental judgment on the long-term bull market in the crypto market. The underlying macroeconomic logic driving the dual bull market, driven by regulatory compliance, continued capital inflows from ETFs like Bitcoin, the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, and the technological revolution integrating AI and Web3, remains unwavering.

Our mission is to build a Web3 ecosystem that is deeply integrated with the real economy and can weather both bull and bear markets. This healthy market correction has not shaken our confidence; instead, it has cleared the path for our departure and provided a perfect opportunity to embark.

For CXC10 (QLGN), the real game is just beginning.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) is a biotechnology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, focused on developing and commercializing innovative oncology and immunology therapeutics. The Company is actively pursuing crypto and web3 strategic initiatives that integrate advanced technologies and capital market innovation to accelerate global growth.

