

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account surplus increased in August from a year ago, according to data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Monday.



The current account surplus climbed to $5.46 billion from $4.89 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $10.0 billion in August.



The deficit on trade in goods narrowed somewhat to $2.81 billion from $2.89 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade rose to $9.52 billion from $9.25 billion.



Primary income showed a shortfall of $1.23 billion, narrowed from the previous year's $1.47 billion deficit. Data showed that the secondary income showed a shortfall of $23.0 million versus a $5.0 million deficit last year.



According to annualized data, the current account deficit was recorded as $18.3 billion in August, while the goods deficit was recorded as $62.6 billion.



