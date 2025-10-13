Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Unveils Advanced UPS Battery System Tailored for AI Data Centers

PEAK Series Delivers Major Space, Cost, and Longevity Advantages Using Solidion's Proprietary 5500 Battery Cell

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced the development of a next-generation Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system designed specifically for the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) data center market.

The new PEAK Series - short for Power, Energy, Anode, Knowledge - incorporates Solidion's award-winning 5500 battery cell, which leverages the company's proprietary silicon-carbon anode technology to deliver superior energy density, reliability, and cost efficiency.

Key Advantages of the PEAK Series

Up to 30% Space Reduction: Compact design optimizes valuable data center floor space while cutting system weight.





Lower Total Cost of Ownership: Reduced maintenance requirements and streamlined assembly lower lifecycle operating expenses.





Extended Battery Life: The 5500 cell lasts up to three times longer than conventional backup power systems.





The 5500 cell lasts up to three times longer than conventional backup power systems. Program-Level Cost Savings: Simplified battery rack, pack, and harness configurations reduce overall project cost.

"AI data centers are among the most demanding and fastest-growing segments in the global power infrastructure market," said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion. "Our PEAK Series directly addresses the industry's need for compact, efficient, and sustainable backup power solutions, enabling customers to support the exponential power demands of AI workloads."

Solidion expects commercial availability of the PEAK Series in the first quarter of 2026 and is currently engaging with select data center partners for early integration and testing.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, non-silane gas and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

