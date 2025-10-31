Anzeige
Freitag, 31.10.2025
Attestation ist die Killer-App - Republic baut sie jetzt!
PR Newswire
31.10.2025 12:00 Uhr
Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Regains NASDAQ Compliance

Company was notified that it now meets all NASDAQ Listing Requirements

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: STI), was notified by NASDAQ staff that it had regained compliance with NASDAQ's Market Value Listing Requirements. As a result, all matters pertaining to NASDAQ deficiencies are now closed.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
