Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Enters into Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding to Supply Pouch Cells

Agreement is expected to lead to commercial revenue for 2026

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, announced that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with an entity that manufactures and distributes energy storage systems to supply pouch cells for use in energy storage systems.

Solidion Logo

The Company previously announced that it had received the prestigious 2025 R&D 100 Award in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), for innovation in Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS) as well as a grant to advance research and development of Electrochemical Manufacturing of High-Performance Graphite Based on Biomass-Derived Carbon funded by ARPA-E, the Advanced Research Projects Agency, from their highly competitive OPEN program and to scale up the synthesis of a carbon-nanosphere material that will be used as an anti-corrosive additive in molten-salts-based heat transfer fluids for advanced molten salt nuclear reactors.

While the MOU is non-binding in nature and may result in no actual sales, the agreement could potentially add an estimated $4 to $6 million in revenue over the next 12 months.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"Solidion's intellectual property and cutting edge technology is beginning to attract the attention of potential global partners."

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 515 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553642/Solidion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidion-technology-enters-into-non-binding-memorandum-of-understanding-to-supply-pouch-cells-302686207.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
