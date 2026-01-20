Anzeige
WKN: A418FX | ISIN: US8342122012
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 07:30
7,000 Euro
-0,71 % -0,050
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLIDION TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLIDION TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,40013:04
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Awarded Its Third Grant From The U.S. Army STTR Program

Grant Proceeds Will Accelerate Research Into Advanced Fiber-based Electronic Battery Systems

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, was notified by the U.S. Department of War/Army STTR Program that it has been awarded a grant to develop an advanced fiber-based electronic battery system built on a coaxial carbon nanotube (CNT) yarn architecture. This marks the third grant Solidion has received in the last six months.

Solidion Logo

The Company previously announced that it had received the prestigious 2025 R&D 100 Award in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), for innovation in Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS) as well as a grant to advance research and development of Electrochemical Manufacturing of High-Performance Graphite Based on Biomass-Derived Carbon funded by ARPA-E, the Advanced Research Projects Agency, from their highly competitive OPEN program and to scale up the synthesis of a carbon-nanosphere material that will be used as an anti-corrosive additive in molten-salts-based heat transfer fluids for advanced molten salt nuclear reactors.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF SOLIDION'S THIRD GOVERNMENT GRANT

  • Collaboration: Research to be conducted jointly with The University of Texas at Dallas

  • Diversification: This innovation is a flexible, rechargeable lithium-ion battery in fiber form: a CNT yarn serves as both the structural core and current collector of the anode, integrated with Solidion's silicon (Si) as the high-capacity anode material.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"Advancements in advanced fiber based electronic battery systems are a part of the larger commitment by the Department of War to innovate and collaborate with cutting edge U.S. companies such as Solidion."

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553642/Solidion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidion-technology-awarded-its-third-grant-from-the-us-army-sttr-program-302664915.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
