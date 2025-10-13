

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - All the 20 Israeli hostages who were in the custody of Hamas have been released, and returned to their homeland, reports quoting Israeli military say.



Hamas handed over the hostages they kidnapped in southern Israel during their deadly cross border attacks on 2023 October 7 to the Red Cross on Monday. They in turn released the hostages to the Israeli forces, which were escorted across the border by the Israeli military..



'The International Committee of the Red Cross said it has started 'a multi-phase operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages and detainees as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas'.



They include twin brothers Ziv and Gali Berman, who were pictured together in Gaza.



As part of the 20-point agreement put forward by President Donald Trump, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return for the release of all Israeli hostages.



The first batch of freed Palestinians, aboard 38 buses, has crossed into Gaza, BBC reported, quoting the Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office.



Under the deal, Israel has agreed to release 250 Palestinian prisoners and more than 1,700 others who have been detained in Israel without charge.



Meanwhile, Donald Trump arrived in Israel to address the parliament Monday.



Later in the day, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will join around 20 world leaders for the international peace summit in Egypt to discuss the future course of action to progress the peace deal and ways to reconstruct war-torn Gaza Strip.



European Commission President von der Leyen said the return of the Israeli hostages is a moment of pure joy for those families and a moment of relief for the entire world.



