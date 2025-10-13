

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Aena Group (ANNSF) on Monday said its airports handled 35.76 million passengers in September, up 2.7% from the same month last year.



Cargo volumes for the month reached 132,905 tonnes, representing a 9.9% year-over-year increase.



For the nine-month period ended September 30, passenger traffic rose 4.1% to 294.13 million, while freight volumes grew 6.9% to 1.1 million tonnes compared with the same period last year.



The group's network includes 46 airports and two heliports in Spain, London Luton Airport in the UK, and 17 airports in Brazil.



