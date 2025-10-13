Anzeige
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

13 October 2025

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that Ian Lance, co-Portfolio Manager, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 11:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCvia:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/temple-bar-investment-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Neil Winward

Partner- Investor Relations

Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone: 0203 427 3835

Email: neil.winward@frostrow.com

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


