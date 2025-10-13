OTC Markets Group Welcomes Locksley Resources Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF), a company focused on rare earths & antimony critical minerals, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Locksley Resources Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Locksley Resources Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LKYRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market is a significant milestone for Locksley as we broaden our visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors," said Nathan Lude, Head of U.S. Strategy & Commercialisation. "Our Mojave Rare Earths and Antimony Critical Minerals Project is strategically located in a tier-one jurisdiction adjacent to MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine. Locksley is positioned to play a pivotal role in re-establishing domestic supply chains through its mine-to-market strategy for critical materials, with a particular focus on antimony."

About Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources Limited is an exploration and development company focused on critical minerals in the United States and Australia. The Company's flagship Mojave Project in California targets rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony, strategically located in a tier-one jurisdiction adjacent to MP Materials' Mountain Pass Mine.

Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

