VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Issues Full-Year 2025 Guidance with 70% Revenue Growth Target Driven by AI, Cybersecurity, Fintech, and GPU Cloud Expansion

Company Forecasts US$47.3 Million In Revenue, Underscoring Accelerated Momentum Across the Tech Segment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced its financial guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025. The outlook reflects the Company's rapid expansion into high-growth technology sectors and its disciplined investment strategy aimed at delivering sustainable shareholder value.

Building on a strong half-year performance, VCI Global expects significant topline growth and resilient margins in 2025, driven by the continued expansion of its AI infrastructure, cybersecurity platforms, and fintech solutions.

2025 Full-Year Financial Guidance

Revenue: Projected to grow approximately 70% year-over-year to US$47.3 million, compared to US$27.8 million in 2024.

Gross Profit: Expected to reach US$37.8 million, reflecting an approximately 80% gross margin, driven by the scalability of the Company's technology platforms.

EBITDA: Forecasted at US$12.0 million, representing approximately 45% year-over-year growth, up from an estimated US$8.3 million in 2024.

Net Income: Anticipated to increase approximately 20% year-over-year to US$9.1 million, compared to US$7.6 million in 2024.

Net Margin: Projected at approximately 19%, reflecting strategic reinvestment in infrastructure to support long-term growth.



These financial projections highlight VCIG's ongoing shift toward high-margin, technology-driven verticals, while maintaining a disciplined focus on profitability as the Company scales.

Strategic Growth Catalysts

To achieve its 2025 targets, VCI Global is executing a series of strategic initiatives designed to accelerate platform growth and strengthen competitive positioning:

GPU Lounge & GPU Cloud: Commercial rollout designed to capture surging demand for AI compute power across Southeast Asia and beyond.

RWA Consultancy: Expansion of advisory capabilities in real-world asset tokenization and financing, tapping into institutional blockchain adoption.

Cybersecurity & Data Analytics Platforms: Scaling enterprise and government solutions to address escalating security demands.

Fintech Expansion: Developing next-generation financial solutions to deepen VCI Global's presence across ASEAN markets.

Digital Asset Treasury Strategy: Advancing discussion with global partners to implement blockchain-enabled treasury management framework.



Through these initiatives, VCI Global aims to capture recurring revenue opportunities, expand its market presence, and strengthen its leadership position in Southeast Asia's digital transformation.

"Our 2025 guidance underscores the strength of our execution and the scalability of our technology platforms. With solid foundations in AI, cybersecurity, and fintech, we are entering a phase of accelerated growth driven by targeted infrastructure investments that will unlock recurring, high-margin revenue streams. While profitability will grow at a measured pace due to these upfront investments, they are designed to deliver long-term operating leverage and enhance shareholder value," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

Positioning for Shareholder Value

VCI Global's 2025 strategy focuses on building durable, high-margin revenue streams through the scaling of its technology platform and capital-efficient investments. With an expanding pipeline across AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital asset infrastructure, the Company is well-positioned to capture a significant share of Southeast Asia's rapidly growing digital economy.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co

