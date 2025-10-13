

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC), a producer of construction aggregates, on Monday announced that it has appointed Ronnie Pruitt as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026.



The company's current Chairman and CEO, Tom Hill, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board



Ronnie Pruitt will work closely with Tom Hill to ensure a smooth transition.



Pruitt brings three decades of experience as the company's Chief Operating Officer, executing its dual-focused, sustainable growth strategy by further increasing aggregates' profitability and strategically optimizing its portfolio.



In the pre-market trading, Vulcan Materials is 0.78% higher at $303.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News