New to The Street Announces Strategic Media Partnership with YY Group Holding Limited for 12-Part National Television Series

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's longest-running sponsored television brands airing weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg, today announced a strategic media partnership with YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) to produce a 12-part national television series. The partnership will feature in-depth televised interviews, earned media placements, national TV commercials, and outdoor billboard exposure across Times Square and New York City's Financial District.

Filmed from the Nasdaq MarketSite and New York Stock Exchange, the series will highlight YY Group's leadership team, technology-driven workforce platform, and global expansion strategy across its two core business verticals: on-demand staffing and integrated facility management (IFM). Each segment will air nationwide and be distributed across New to The Street's 3.5M+ subscriber YouTube channel, digital networks, and social media channels to reach millions of business viewers and investors worldwide.

"We're proud to announce this media partnership with YY Group Holding Limited," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Their use of data, technology, and operational innovation is transforming workforce management and facility solutions globally - exactly the type of story that aligns with our mission to spotlight world-class growth companies."

The 12-part series provides YY Group with consistent, predictable exposure across broadcast and digital channels, combining national television reach with measurable online engagement and global investor visibility.

________________________________

About YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

YY Group Holding Limited is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for its clients and shareholders.

________________________________

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the nation's longest-running sponsored and syndicated business television platforms, broadcasting weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. The platform reaches millions of homes in the U.S. and international markets, featuring CEO interviews and brand spotlights filmed from the Nasdaq MarketSite and

New York Stock Exchange.

The brand also operates one of the largest business YouTube channels with over 3.5 million subscribers, a strong social media presence, and iconic Times Square billboard exposure through its affiliate, Accel Media International.

