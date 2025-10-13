Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Expands Rift Dynamics Partnership to Include Nammo for Fully Integrated Wåsp Munition Drone to Serve U.S. Defense Market

American Robotics is the Prime Contractor and Exclusive U.S. Distributor of the Rift Wåsp Platform Integrated with a Nammo Warhead-Delivering Turnkey Munition Drone Solution

Partnership Builds on Rift-Nammo Success in Europe with Norwegian Army and NATO Engagements

Collaboration Leverages Ondas and Nammo's U.S. Production to Ensure Made in America

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Rift Dynamics to include Nammo Raufoss AS ("Nammo"), a leading Norway-based global provider of advanced munitions with a strong manufacturing presence in the U.S. Under this agreement, the companies will collaborate on a fully integrated Wåsp drone with munition payloads, to be sold exclusively in the United States by Ondas' American Robotics subsidiary.

The integration of Nammo's warheads with Rift's Wåsp platform delivers a turnkey, NDAA-compliant attritable drone system designed for rapid scale-up and mass deployment. Customers benefit from a single-source solution that combines airframe, munition, and control systems into one package-reducing procurement complexity, improving cost efficiency, and ensuring operational performance in the field.

"By integrating Nammo's proven munition technology directly into the Wåsp platform, we expect to deliver a game-changing solution for U.S. defense customers," said Eric Brock, Ondas' Chairman and CEO. "This all-in-one system offers unmatched simplicity of procurement, improved cost performance, and rapid production scalability. With American Robotics as the prime contractor in the U.S., we are uniquely positioned to support the urgent demand for affordable, effective attritable systems at scale."

This partnership builds upon and leverages the significant technical, integration, and go-to-market progress already advanced by Rift and Nammo in Norway. The integrated Wåsp platform is actively marketed in Europe, with the Norwegian Army as an existing customer and other NATO militaries engaged in ongoing evaluations. Importantly, the U.S. collaboration benefits from Nammo's established American production capacity, ensuring Made in America compliance for defense procurement while retaining the scale and affordability of the attritable system. The program is directly aligned with the U.S. Department of War's Replicator initiative and Section 2209 priorities, which call for rapid fielding of mass-affordable attritable drone systems.

"Nammo has decades of experience delivering high-performance, safe, and reliable munitions to allied defense customers," said Director of Communications Thorstein Korsvold from Nammo. "Partnering with Rift and Ondas allows us to extend that expertise into the fast-growing attritable drone segment, ensuring warfighters receive a fully integrated, operationally effective system that is both affordable and easy to deploy."

"The Wåsp was designed to be a scalable, mass-affordable drone platform," said Knut Roar Wiig, CEO of Rift Dynamics. "With Nammo's munitions integrated and American Robotics driving U.S. distribution, we are now able to deliver a complete system that meets the modern battlefield's demand for simplicity, performance, and cost efficiency. This is a major milestone for Rift and a validation of our strategy to build the world's most accessible attritable drone."

The Wåsp is a combat-proven, NDAA-compliant, attritable drone system designed to meet growing demand from the U.S. Department of War (DOW) for "mass affordable" strike and perimeter defense platforms. With its modular architecture, NATO interoperability, and battlefield validation, Wåsp strengthens Ondas' layered defense portfolio alongside the Optimus autonomous aerial system and Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS solution.

Ondas Holdings is a strategic investor in Norway-based Rift Dynamics, a defense technology company focused on the development and production of affordable, attritable drone systems for military and security applications. Rift builds its platforms with a commitment to sovereign European supply chains, rapid scalability, and operational simplicity.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.?

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.?? ?

For additional information on Ondas Holdings:?www.ondas.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems:?LinkedIn

For Airobotics:?www.airoboticsdrones.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For American Robotics:?www.american-robotics.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks:?www.ondasnetworks.com,?X?and?LinkedIn

About Rift Dynamics

Rift Dynamics is a Norwegian defense technology company that designs and manufactures small, affordable, and combat-ready drones. Its flagship platform, Wåsp, is purpose-built for scale production, attritable deployment, and integration with advanced payloads including Nammo's munitions.

About Nammo

Nammo is an international aerospace and defense company headquartered in Raufoss, Norway. With a broad portfolio spanning ammunition, rocket motors, and demilitarization services, Nammo is a trusted supplier to armed forces worldwide, known for its commitment to safety, performance, and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements?

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.?? ?

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888-657-2377?

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Escalate PR?

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes?

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.?

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-expands-rift-dynamics-partnership-to-include-nammo-for-full-1085938