

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro fell to a 4-day low of 0.8677 against the pound, from an early high of 0.8708.



Against the yen, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro dropped to 175.93, 1.1566 and 0.9303 from early highs of 176.92, 1.1630 and 0.9318, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged down to 1.7758, 2.0211 and 1.6201 from early highs of 1.7856, 2.0275 and 1.6273, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the pound, 174.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the greenback, 0.92 against the franc, 1.74 against the aussie, 1.99 against the kiwi and 1.61 against the loonie.



