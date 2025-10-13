Collaboration across Bybit, DigiFT and UBS uMINT expands Collateral Solution for Institutions

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced a strategic collaboration with DigiFT to support UBS's USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UBS uMINT), a token corresponding to the first tokenized investment fund launched by UBS Asset Management. Through this collaboration, Bybit will enable the shares of UBS's tokenized money market investment fund, which are distributed via DigiFT, to be used as collateral on its platform for trading. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Bybit's mission to connect traditional finance (TradFi) with the digital asset economy.

Issued by UBS Asset Management, the UBS uMINT is a money market investment built on the Ethereum public blockchain. Opened to external investors in November 2024, the UBS tokenized money market investment fund is distributed through authorized distribution partners. DigiFT, a licensed real-world assets (RWA) smart contract-based platform regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, is at present the largest distributor by volume of the UBS tokenized money market investment fund.

"DigiFT is an innovator in regulated blockchain distribution," said Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit. "By working together, we are opening the door for more traditional institutions to unlock further utility from their tokenized money market products. Through the collaboration with Bybit, investors of the UBS tokenized money market investment fund will be able to use their holdings as collateral for trading in a secure and cost-efficient way. This partnership is another important step in bridging Web2 finance and Web3 innovation."

Yoyee Wang, Head of Bybit's B2B Business Unit at Bybit, added: "Our B2B team is dedicated to leading key initiatives in loans, custody, and strategic partnerships that enable institutions to safely and seamlessly integrate digital assets into their operations. Collaborating with DigiFT gives our institutional clients access to a high-quality, regulated product backed by one of the world's most trusted financial brands, while benefiting from Bybit's robust settlement and liquidity infrastructure."

"As a regulated, smart contract-based, non-custodial RWA distributor, DigiFT's vision has always been to make high-quality investment products accessible on-chain without compromising compliance. Through this collaboration, DigiFT exemplifies how regulated RWA infrastructure can deliver both capital efficiency and transparency to the financial markets of the future," added Henry Zhang, Founder & Group CEO of DigiFT.

This collaboration strengthens Bybit's B2B and institutional service portfolio, supporting its strategy to onboard more traditional financial institutions into the digital asset space. By supporting regulated tokenized products such as UBS Asset Management's tokenized money market investment fund and integrating the UBS uMINT token via DigiFT, Bybit continues to set new benchmarks for trust, transparency, and innovation in Crypto-TradFi integration.

