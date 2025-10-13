Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 16:03
103,25 Euro
+0,10 % +0,10
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,15104,0516:17
103,15104,0516:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2025 15:34 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated: Patrick Kalotis Joins Ingredion as EVP Global Texture & Healthful Solutions

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 13, 2025Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced the appointment of Patrick Kalotis as executive vice president, Global Texture & Healthful Solutions, effective December 1, 2025. He will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will report to Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer.

Kalotis will be responsible for developing the business strategy and driving the performance for the global Texture & Healthful Solutions segment. The role encompasses full ownership of the segment's commercial and financial performance, and will partner closely with Global Innovation and Global Commercial Excellence to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities.

"Patrick has a tremendous strength in creating momentum by delivering both market growth and profit expansion which will be a key element in leading our Texture & Healthful Solutions segment," said Jim Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion. "Additionally, his deep CPG knowledge across both global brands, and private label will be a great asset to our future growth strategies."

"I am delighted to join Ingredion at such an exciting time in its growth journey. The Company's strategy to lead through innovation, sustainability, and customer collaboration aligns perfectly with my own focus on creating long-term, profitable growth. I look forward to working with the executive team to help translate that vision into accelerated growth and value creation for our customers and shareholders," Kalotis said.

Kalotis joins Ingredion from APP Group where he served as chief executive officer, Tissues International North America.

Prior to APP, Kalotis led the formation of the new Tropicana Brands Group Company following its carve out from PepsiCo, first as executive vice president and chief growth officer and subsequently as chief executive officer, Naked and Emerging Brands Division. Earlier in his career, Patrick held leadership roles at Danone, Coca-Cola, Mars and Unilever.

Kalotis has a master's degree in mechanical engineering and business, with distinction, and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Warwick. In addition, he earned a diploma in business management from the Henley Business School.

About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242, noah.weiss@ingredion.com

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323, rickwion@ingredion.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.