Ingredion Incorporated: Patrick Kalotis Joins Ingredion as EVP Global Texture & Healthful Solutions

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 13, 2025Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced the appointment of Patrick Kalotis as executive vice president, Global Texture & Healthful Solutions, effective December 1, 2025. He will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will report to Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer.

Kalotis will be responsible for developing the business strategy and driving the performance for the global Texture & Healthful Solutions segment. The role encompasses full ownership of the segment's commercial and financial performance, and will partner closely with Global Innovation and Global Commercial Excellence to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities.

"Patrick has a tremendous strength in creating momentum by delivering both market growth and profit expansion which will be a key element in leading our Texture & Healthful Solutions segment," said Jim Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion. "Additionally, his deep CPG knowledge across both global brands, and private label will be a great asset to our future growth strategies."

"I am delighted to join Ingredion at such an exciting time in its growth journey. The Company's strategy to lead through innovation, sustainability, and customer collaboration aligns perfectly with my own focus on creating long-term, profitable growth. I look forward to working with the executive team to help translate that vision into accelerated growth and value creation for our customers and shareholders," Kalotis said.

Kalotis joins Ingredion from APP Group where he served as chief executive officer, Tissues International North America.

Prior to APP, Kalotis led the formation of the new Tropicana Brands Group Company following its carve out from PepsiCo, first as executive vice president and chief growth officer and subsequently as chief executive officer, Naked and Emerging Brands Division. Earlier in his career, Patrick held leadership roles at Danone, Coca-Cola, Mars and Unilever.

Kalotis has a master's degree in mechanical engineering and business, with distinction, and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Warwick. In addition, he earned a diploma in business management from the Henley Business School.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated

