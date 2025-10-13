SAAB AB: Saab receives additional order relating to the Swedish A26 submarines

Saab has today received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the last phase of the production as well as additional scope for material and services for the two Blekinge-class (A26) submarines previously ordered by Sweden. The order value is approximately SEK 9.6 billion with the vast majority of deliveries taking place in the period 2026-2032.

"Saab is currently building the world's most advanced conventional submarines for Sweden. Following excellent cooperation between Saab and FMV we have ensured that Sweden has a state-of-the-art underwater capability which will contribute to keeping our nation's waters safe for decades to come," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Contact

Mattias Rådström

Head of Media Relations

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 13 October 2025 at 14.25 (CEST).