Blackboxstocks, Inc.: Blackboxstocks Inc. Announces its Merger Target REalloys inks LOI for a 10-Year Offtake Agreement for 15% of Tanbreez Production with Critical Metals Corp. to Strengthen North American Rare Earth Independence

The LOI is for a 10-year off-take agreement, which plans to provide REalloys with long-term heavy rare earth feedstock from Critical Metals Corp.'s (NASDAQ: CRML) Tanbreez Project in Greenland, one of the world's most significant deposits.

REalloys' strategic partnership aligns with U.S. and allied priorities to build a fully independent North American mine-to-magnet supply chain.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) ("Blackboxstocks" or the "Company") today announced that its merger target, REalloys Inc. ("REalloys"), has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") for a 10-year offtake agreement with Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) ("Critical Metals") for 15% of its projected rare earth concentrate production from the Tanbreez Project in Southern Greenland.

This long-term commitment represents a major strategic milestone for REalloys, with a meaningful supply of heavy and medium rare earth feedstock to support its expansion as a North American based vertically integrated producer of alloys and magnet materials. The Tanbreez resource-one of the world's largest deposits of heavy rare earth elements-provides the foundation for REalloys' mission to build a resilient, North American-aligned supply chain that advances U.S. and allied industrial priorities.

"The execution of this agreement is a significant milestone for REalloys," said Leonard Sternheim, Chairman of REalloys. "Working with our friends and partners across the North American defense industrial base, this offtake will support strategic programs that strengthen regional and allied national security interests. It reflects how long-term collaboration can reinforce the strength and independence of North America's critical supply chains."

Under the non-binding LOI, Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) will supply approximately 6.75 million metric tons of concentrate over the 10-year term, representing 15% of Tanbreez's projected production on its current deposit. The material will support REalloys' planned midstream and downstream manufacturing operations.

REalloys operates a downstream metallization facility in Euclid, Ohio, which produces advanced rare earth metals and magnet materials for the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, the DOE Ames National Laboratory, and other government programs serving defense, energy, and critical infrastructure markets.

"Tanbreez offers one of the most strategically important heavy rare earth deposits globally," said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML). "This long-term offtake with REalloys reflects a shared commitment to building a sustainable Western-aligned supply chain and reducing dependency on Chinese rare earth sources."

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. ("REA") is building a North American mine-to-magnet supply chain, uniting upstream resources at Hoidas Lake, midstream processing development through its memorandum of understanding with the Saskatchewan Research Council, and downstream production of advanced alloys and magnet materials in Euclid, Ohio. The Hoidas Lake project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. Through its previously announced collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REA aims to establish domestic midstream processing capabilities that complement its Euclid operations and strengthen North America's independent rare earth supply chain. REA is expanding its Ohio facility's production capacity and is concurrently de-risking and advancing its HLREE Project. By incorporating additional verified rare earth element sources, toll manufacturing, and expanding the Euclid Facility's installed manufacturing capacity, REA is positioned to meet U.S. Protected Markets high performance magnet materials, critical metals, and magnets demand on an accelerated timeline. REalloys is also moving forward with its planned merger with Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), positioning the combined company for accelerated growth in the North American rare earth market.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com info@realloys.com

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for the United States, Europe and their western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/.

Contacts

Blackboxstocks Inc.

Investors@blackboxstocks.com

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

REalloys Inc.

Angela Gorman

Communications, REalloys

angela@amwpr.com

www.realloys.com

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "expose," "intend," "may," "might," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time; (b) that the Company and REalloys may be unable to complete the proposed Merger and related transactions because, among other reasons, conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived; (c) uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the proposed Merger and related transactions; (d) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to obtain Company stockholder approval for the proposed Merger and related transactions or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed Merger and related transactions; (e) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (f) risks related to disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; (g) the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the Company's relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and business generally and (h) the outcome of any legal proceedings to the extent initiated against Company, REalloys or others following the announcement of the proposed transaction, as well as the Company's and REalloys' management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclosure Information

Blackbox uses and intends to continue to use its Investors website at https://blackboxstocks.com/company-overview as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's Investors website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.