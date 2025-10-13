

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The softening of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as the toning down of the anti-China trade war rhetoric originating from the U.S. significantly swayed market sentiment across asset classes and regions.



Wall Street Futures are firm above the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mildly positive note. Asian markets however finished trading on a negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded amidst easing in trade tensions between U.S. and China. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have rallied in response to the toning down of trade war rhetoric and easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Gold futures (for December settlement) rallied 2.6 percent overnight to touch a fresh all-time high above $4,100 driven by U.S.-China trade frictions. Positive sentiment prevails in crypto markets.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,875.90, up 0.87% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,638.50, up 1.31% Germany's DAX at 24,314.57, up 0.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,419.30, down 0.09% France's CAC 40 at 7,929.86, up 0.15% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,558.65, up 0.49% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 48,088.80, down 1.01% (Oct 10) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,882.80, down 0.84% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,889.50, down 0.19% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,889.48, down 1.52%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1563, down 0.49% GBP/USD at 1.3327, down 0.25% USD/JPY at 152.25, up 0.71% AUD/USD at 0.6509, up 0.57% USD/CAD at 1.4016, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 99.25, up 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.059%, up 0.10% Germany at 2.6249%, down 0.38% France at 3.466%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.6520%, down 0.53% Japan at 1.690%, down 0.24%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $63.29, up 0.89%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $59.49, up 1.00%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,098.60, up 2.45%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $114,612.28, up 2.30% Ethereum at $4,126.65, up 7.28% BNB at $1,295.73, up 0.00% XRP at $2.57, up 6.54% Solana at $193.83, up 5.89%



