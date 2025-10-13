AnaptysBio, Inc.: Anaptys Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Complete Phase 2b Data for Rosnilimab in Rheumatoid Arthritis at Upcoming ACR Convergence 2025

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that complete data from the Phase 2b trial of rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), was accepted for a late-breaking oral presentation at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025 in Chicago, IL, Oct. 24 - 29, 2025.

"We are honored to be selected by ACR to present our late-breaking Phase 2b data for rosnilimab in RA," said Paul Lizzul, chief medical officer of Anaptys. "Being selected reinforces the transformational potential of rosnilimab, which delivered a compelling safety and tolerability profile and JAK-like efficacy through six months that was durable for at least three months off-drug. We look forward to Professor Emery's presentation later this month."

Presentation Details:



Abstract Title - Rosnilimab, a Selective and Potent Depleter of Pathogenic T Cells, Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety, and Translational Proof of Mechanism in a Rheumatoid Arthritis Phase 2b Trial

- 2215555 Session Date and Time - Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 8:00am - 9:30am CT



Paul Emery, M.D., professor, Rheumatology, University of Leeds, ?Leeds Biomedical Research Centre, U.K., will be the presenting author.

The presentation will be available for download on the Anaptys website after the session here.

About Rosnilimab

Rosnilimab is a novel therapeutic antibody that directly targets pathogenic T cells, such as activated Tph/Tfh and T effector cells, in the periphery or inflamed tissue. When activated, these T cells proliferate and migrate and secrete inflammatory cytokines that are the drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Rosnilimab is designed to selectively and potently deplete pathogenic T cells in both inflamed tissue and the periphery while sparing nonpathogenic T cells, including naïve T cells, to preserve overall immune function and restore immune homeostasis. This drives specific immunological outcomes, such as a reduction in T cell proliferation, migration and cytokine secretion, and a reduction of plasma cell generation and autoantibody levels.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, completed a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and is in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company's pipeline also includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, being studied in celiac disease and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, both in Phase 1 trials. Anaptys has also discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Anaptys recently announced the intent to separate its biopharma operations from its substantial royalty assets by year-end 2026, enabling investors to align their investment philosophies and portfolio allocation with the strategic opportunities and financial objectives of each company. Learn more here.

