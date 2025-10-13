GoDaddy: Inspiring Team Growth: Meet Daniel Smith

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Hey there! I'm Dan Smith, and I'm thrilled to share my story with you. I've been working as a Senior Supervisor for Specialty United Kingdom at GoDaddy in Nottingham for over 12 years now. I am currently participating in a temporary "Safari" assignment as an Operations Manager. At GoDaddy, Safaris are initiatives designed to balance resources across teams and facilitate the sharing of knowledge. This opportunity enables me to contribute my expertise while also fostering my own professional growth. Let me tell you, it's been quite a ride! My career journey has been anything but ordinary. It began with a deep passion for Judo, which ultimately paved the way for my growth into a leadership role within sales and customer support. I'm excited to take you through my experiences and share some insights I've gained along the way.

How did your career shift from Judo to sales, and what led you to GoDaddy?

Before I joined GoDaddy, I was a full-time Judo athlete, training at one of the top centres in the United Kingdom - Camberley Judo Club. It was an incredible experience, and my goal was to make it to the Olympics. I spent six years training & coaching classes of all ages, I was in the British National Squad and I absolutely loved it. However, there came a point when I realized that I wanted to explore new opportunities and challenge myself in a different way. That's when I decided to step away from Judo and pursue a career in sales. You might be surprised to hear this, but my experience in Judo actually provided me with a lot of transferable skills that have been invaluable in my sales career. Things like confidence, people skills, and the ability to break down complex concepts - all of these have been key to my success.

My journey with GoDaddy started when I joined as a Business Development Manager (BDM) for Sign-up.to, an email marketing brand for Host Europe Group. It was an exciting time, as the company later merged with GoDaddy, opening up even more opportunities for growth. In this role, I had the chance to lead and support other BDMs while also engaging in cold call sales. It was a challenging but rewarding experience, and it really helped me develop my skills in sales and leadership. When an opportunity arose in Nottingham for an Online Experts Supervisor position, I knew I had to go for it. It meant relocating from my hometown in Surrey to Grantham, but I was ready for the adventure!

What has been the most rewarding part of working at GoDaddy?

One of the things I'm most proud of during my time at GoDaddy is the growth and development of the teams I've worked on. When I took on the leadership role for the 123-Reg team, we were just a small group of 5-7 Guides. But over the course of a single year, we expanded to over 50 team members! It was an incredible experience to be a part of that growth and to support so many talented individuals in their career advancement.

Seeing my team members succeed and move into Supervisor roles or other positions within the company has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my job.

It's a true testament to the incredible talent and dedication of the people I've had the privilege to work with.

How has embracing change shaped your career at GoDaddy?

If there's one thing I've learned throughout my career at GoDaddy, it's the importance of embracing change. I've experienced numerous changes over the years, from moving between different departments to adapting to new technologies. And you know what? Each change has brought with it new opportunities for growth and development. I firmly believe that embracing change is crucial for both personal and professional growth. Instead of viewing change as a negative, I see it as a chance to learn new skills, expand my network, and explore new roles. It's not always easy, but it's always worth it.

What advice would you give to an individual just starting out in the Care department at GoDaddy?

Embrace change! I know it can be challenging, and it's natural to feel a bit uncertain at times. But trust me when I say that change often leads to incredible opportunities for self-development and career advancement. My personal motto is "the only constant is change," and I truly believe that staying adaptable and open to new experiences is the key to success. Don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and take on new challenges - you never know where they might lead you!

Looking back, what do you credit for your success to?

Looking back on my career journey, from my beginnings as a Judo athlete to my current role as a Senior Supervisor at GoDaddy, it's an underdog story, but not the normal sports version, it's stepping out from the sports world into the corporate world and succeeding. I can honestly say that embracing change and seizing opportunities have been the driving forces behind my success. By leveraging my transferable skills and maintaining a positive attitude towards change, I've been able to not only advance my own career but also play a crucial role in the development and success of my team members. It's been an incredible ride, and I'm so grateful for all the experiences and people I've encountered along the way. If there's one thing I hope you take away from my story, it's this: embrace change, stay open to new opportunities, and never stop growing. You've got this!

