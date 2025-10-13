Anzeige
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the third quarter 2025 after the market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 614923

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1757/53095

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Ryan Schroeder or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-eastern-company-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2025-1086089

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
