Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Resurs Holding AB: Resurs Holding's application for delisting has been approved

Resurs Holding AB (publ) ("Resurs")'s application for delisting of Resurs' shares has now been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is 27 October 2025.

CONTACT PERSONS:
Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO and Head of IR, +46-73-644 33 95, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se
Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, +46-709-84 96 20, mans.renntun@resurs.se

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the Group had 756 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.0 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

