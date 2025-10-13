Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 18:29
83,01 Euro
+0,96 % +0,79
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 18:14 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic: CBS News: Human Heart-Monitoring Devices Find New Life Helping Biologists Understand Threatened Species

Smithsonian biologists are using heart monitors designed for humans to study how high stress levels in animals can hinder their ability to thrive.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Originally published by CBS News
By David Schechter, Seiji Yamashita

During his regular checkup, a 9-year-old clouded leopard named Masala undergoes a procedure to get a tiny heart monitor implanted under his skin at the Smithsonian's Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

Watch the segment and read the article on CBS News.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/cbs-news-human-heart-monitoring-devices-find-new-life-helping-biologis-1086203

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
