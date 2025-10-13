TOUR EIFFEL: Press Release - Société de la Tour Eiffel and Les Nouveaux Constructeurs deliver 'Millésime', the developer's new headquarters in Issy-Les-Moulineaux

Paris, October 13, 2025 - Société de la Tour Eiffel is pleased to announce the inauguration of the 'Millésime' office building, located at 113 Avenue de Verdun in Issy-les-Moulineaux (92). This iconic project, acquired off-plan in 2023, was redeveloped by Les Nouveaux Constructeurs to house their head office.

'Millésime' reflects Société de La Tour Eiffel's commitment to adapting its portfolio towards sustainable assets, with the aim of improving environmental quality, increasing mixed use and harmoniously integrating its buildings into their neighbourhoods. The quality of the tenant, Les Nouveaux Constructeurs, also confirms the relevance of this investment and fully illustrates the strategy and ambitions in terms of rental performance and asset valuation.

The building, which has seven floors and two levels of parking (42 spaces), offers 4,500 sqm of modular, light-filled office space and 700 sqm of terraces accessible on each floor, including a 240 m² rooftop offering panoramic views of the city and the vineyards of Issy-les-Moulineaux.

'Millésime', a sustainable building integrated in its environment

With high-level HQE Excellent, BREEAM Excellent, WIREDSCORE Gold, OSMOZ Levier Bâti and E+C- level E2 C1 certifications, 'Millésime' confirms its environmental excellence.

The building also retains the mix of uses that makes it unique: the existing shop on the ground floor, an independent wine merchant and the site's iconic location between the city and the vineyards its restaurant.

'Millésime', a strategic location in the heart of Greater Paris

'Millésime' also stands out for its optimal location in Issy-Les-Moulineaux within the Greater Paris :. 5-minute walk from the RER C and T2 lines, as well as 300m from the Line 15 South of the Grand Paris Express, operationnal in mid-2026.

"We are proud to announce the delivery of the headquarters of Les Nouveaux Constructeurs, "Millésime". This building is a example of our commitment to investing in Greater Paris, in assets that combine mixed use, accessibility and comfort for their occupants. This project demonstrates our ability to combine environmental excellence with the harmonious integration of buildings into their urban fabric. Millésime also illustrates our role as a committed player in the transformation of territories," said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

With a property portfolio amounting to €1.6bn, Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated property company with a strong culture of services. This agile company operates in various asset classes, including offices, urban logistics, managed residential and retail, in Greater Paris and other major French metropolitan areas. An active player throughout the property cycle, it assists its tenants - companies of all sizes and sectors - through high-standard direct management of its properties. Société de la Tour Eiffel conducts a pro-active and transversal CSR policy that is an integral part of its strategic orientations.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (B board) - ISIN code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP

www.societetoureiffel.com

