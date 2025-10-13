DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 13-Oct-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 13/10/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 20,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 608.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 604.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 606.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,004,880 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,386,485. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

13 October 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 13 October 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 606.0000 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 734 608.00 11:16:40 00077415747TRLO0 XLON 61 608.00 11:59:43 00077417092TRLO0 XLON 125 608.00 13:01:58 00077419541TRLO0 XLON 2000 608.00 13:02:26 00077419549TRLO0 XLON 735 608.00 13:02:28 00077419551TRLO0 XLON 4040 608.00 13:02:28 00077419552TRLO0 XLON 78 608.00 13:02:28 00077419553TRLO0 XLON 33 608.00 13:02:28 00077419554TRLO0 XLON 26 608.00 13:02:28 00077419555TRLO0 XLON 142 608.00 13:02:28 00077419556TRLO0 XLON 3 608.00 13:02:28 00077419557TRLO0 XLON 3 608.00 13:02:28 00077419558TRLO0 XLON 6 608.00 13:02:28 00077419559TRLO0 XLON 15 608.00 13:02:28 00077419560TRLO0 XLON 905 608.00 13:02:28 00077419561TRLO0 XLON 1094 608.00 13:02:28 00077419562TRLO0 XLON 4 604.00 13:44:25 00077421446TRLO0 XLON 44 604.00 13:44:25 00077421447TRLO0 XLON 253 604.00 13:44:25 00077421444TRLO0 XLON 542 604.00 13:44:25 00077421445TRLO0 XLON 5 604.00 13:55:09 00077421874TRLO0 XLON 8274 604.00 14:25:56 00077423444TRLO0 XLON 694 604.00 14:25:56 00077423445TRLO0 XLON 184 604.00 14:25:56 00077423446TRLO0 XLON

