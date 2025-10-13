DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Oct-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 13 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 104,217 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 122.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.0468p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 304,850,961 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (304,850,961) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.0468p 104,217p

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 158 122.00 08:01:43 00356629723TRLO1 XLON 462 122.00 08:01:43 00356629722TRLO1 XLON 645 123.60 08:44:54 00356647736TRLO1 XLON 403 124.00 09:00:01 00356654112TRLO1 XLON 558 124.00 09:00:01 00356654113TRLO1 XLON 29 124.60 09:01:00 00356654682TRLO1 XLON 630 124.20 09:11:06 00356658839TRLO1 XLON 414 124.20 09:13:09 00356659664TRLO1 XLON 660 124.60 09:31:29 00356669081TRLO1 XLON 100 124.80 09:31:33 00356669124TRLO1 XLON 137 124.80 09:31:36 00356669143TRLO1 XLON 669 124.60 09:40:50 00356674323TRLO1 XLON 500 124.60 09:41:22 00356674539TRLO1 XLON 420 124.60 09:41:22 00356674540TRLO1 XLON 627 124.20 09:44:01 00356675861TRLO1 XLON 24 124.20 09:44:21 00356675983TRLO1 XLON 83 124.20 09:44:21 00356675984TRLO1 XLON 174 124.20 09:46:48 00356677149TRLO1 XLON 226 124.20 09:47:00 00356677255TRLO1 XLON 400 124.20 10:09:01 00356688679TRLO1 XLON 655 124.00 10:12:42 00356690696TRLO1 XLON 217 124.20 10:54:11 00356715004TRLO1 XLON 44 124.20 10:54:11 00356715005TRLO1 XLON 9 124.40 11:01:01 00356719230TRLO1 XLON 377 124.40 11:01:01 00356719231TRLO1 XLON 300 124.40 11:01:01 00356719232TRLO1 XLON 133 124.60 11:23:34 00356720759TRLO1 XLON 14 124.60 11:23:34 00356720760TRLO1 XLON 147 124.80 11:23:34 00356720761TRLO1 XLON 1151 124.80 11:23:34 00356720762TRLO1 XLON 354 125.00 11:23:34 00356720763TRLO1 XLON 753 125.00 11:23:34 00356720764TRLO1 XLON 1307 125.00 11:23:34 00356720765TRLO1 XLON 234 125.00 11:23:34 00356720766TRLO1 XLON 254 125.00 11:23:34 00356720767TRLO1 XLON 3000 125.00 11:23:34 00356720768TRLO1 XLON 14930 125.00 11:23:34 00356720769TRLO1 XLON 659 124.80 11:23:35 00356720770TRLO1 XLON 664 125.60 11:32:39 00356721178TRLO1 XLON 631 126.20 11:36:08 00356721295TRLO1 XLON 642 126.00 11:45:09 00356721779TRLO1 XLON 650 125.80 11:46:37 00356721820TRLO1 XLON 1167 125.80 11:51:06 00356722041TRLO1 XLON 428 125.80 11:51:06 00356722042TRLO1 XLON 633 125.80 11:51:11 00356722044TRLO1 XLON 637 127.60 12:01:52 00356722575TRLO1 XLON 675 128.00 12:03:19 00356722754TRLO1 XLON 200 127.80 12:06:07 00356723085TRLO1 XLON 333 127.80 12:06:07 00356723086TRLO1 XLON 214 127.40 12:06:07 00356723087TRLO1 XLON 381 127.40 12:06:14 00356723093TRLO1 XLON 63 127.60 12:06:55 00356723137TRLO1 XLON 126 127.60 12:06:55 00356723138TRLO1 XLON 30 127.40 12:07:08 00356723154TRLO1 XLON 214 127.40 12:07:08 00356723155TRLO1 XLON 12 127.40 12:07:08 00356723156TRLO1 XLON 256 127.40 12:10:55 00356723291TRLO1 XLON 369 127.40 12:10:55 00356723292TRLO1 XLON 237 127.20 12:10:55 00356723293TRLO1 XLON 392 127.20 12:10:55 00356723294TRLO1 XLON 635 127.00 12:14:40 00356723474TRLO1 XLON 643 126.60 12:14:40 00356723475TRLO1 XLON 644 126.40 12:14:40 00356723476TRLO1 XLON 1161 126.40 12:14:40 00356723477TRLO1 XLON 348 126.40 12:14:40 00356723478TRLO1 XLON 1320 126.40 12:14:40 00356723479TRLO1 XLON 646 125.80 12:14:40 00356723480TRLO1 XLON 1125 125.80 12:14:40 00356723481TRLO1 XLON 537 125.80 12:14:40 00356723482TRLO1 XLON

