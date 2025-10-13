Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
13.10.25 | 15:29
1,390 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Oct-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

13 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         104,217 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.0468p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 304,850,961 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (304,850,961) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.0468p                        104,217p

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
158             122.00          08:01:43         00356629723TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             122.00          08:01:43         00356629722TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             123.60          08:44:54         00356647736TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             124.00          09:00:01         00356654112TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             124.00          09:00:01         00356654113TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              124.60          09:01:00         00356654682TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.20          09:11:06         00356658839TRLO1     XLON 
 
414             124.20          09:13:09         00356659664TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             124.60          09:31:29         00356669081TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             124.80          09:31:33         00356669124TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             124.80          09:31:36         00356669143TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             124.60          09:40:50         00356674323TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.60          09:41:22         00356674539TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             124.60          09:41:22         00356674540TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             124.20          09:44:01         00356675861TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              124.20          09:44:21         00356675983TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              124.20          09:44:21         00356675984TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             124.20          09:46:48         00356677149TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             124.20          09:47:00         00356677255TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.20          10:09:01         00356688679TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             124.00          10:12:42         00356690696TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             124.20          10:54:11         00356715004TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              124.20          10:54:11         00356715005TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              124.40          11:01:01         00356719230TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             124.40          11:01:01         00356719231TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.40          11:01:01         00356719232TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             124.60          11:23:34         00356720759TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              124.60          11:23:34         00356720760TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             124.80          11:23:34         00356720761TRLO1     XLON 
 
1151             124.80          11:23:34         00356720762TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             125.00          11:23:34         00356720763TRLO1     XLON 
 
753             125.00          11:23:34         00356720764TRLO1     XLON 
 
1307             125.00          11:23:34         00356720765TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             125.00          11:23:34         00356720766TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             125.00          11:23:34         00356720767TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             125.00          11:23:34         00356720768TRLO1     XLON 
 
14930            125.00          11:23:34         00356720769TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             124.80          11:23:35         00356720770TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             125.60          11:32:39         00356721178TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             126.20          11:36:08         00356721295TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             126.00          11:45:09         00356721779TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             125.80          11:46:37         00356721820TRLO1     XLON 
 
1167             125.80          11:51:06         00356722041TRLO1     XLON 
 
428             125.80          11:51:06         00356722042TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             125.80          11:51:11         00356722044TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.60          12:01:52         00356722575TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             128.00          12:03:19         00356722754TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             127.80          12:06:07         00356723085TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             127.80          12:06:07         00356723086TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             127.40          12:06:07         00356723087TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             127.40          12:06:14         00356723093TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              127.60          12:06:55         00356723137TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             127.60          12:06:55         00356723138TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              127.40          12:07:08         00356723154TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             127.40          12:07:08         00356723155TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              127.40          12:07:08         00356723156TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             127.40          12:10:55         00356723291TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             127.40          12:10:55         00356723292TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             127.20          12:10:55         00356723293TRLO1     XLON 
 
392             127.20          12:10:55         00356723294TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             127.00          12:14:40         00356723474TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             126.60          12:14:40         00356723475TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             126.40          12:14:40         00356723476TRLO1     XLON 
 
1161             126.40          12:14:40         00356723477TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             126.40          12:14:40         00356723478TRLO1     XLON 
 
1320             126.40          12:14:40         00356723479TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             125.80          12:14:40         00356723480TRLO1     XLON 
 
1125             125.80          12:14:40         00356723481TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             125.80          12:14:40         00356723482TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
