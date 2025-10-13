Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Oct-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

13 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         104,217 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.0468p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 304,850,961 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (304,850,961) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.0468p                        104,217p

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
158             122.00          08:01:43         00356629723TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             122.00          08:01:43         00356629722TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             123.60          08:44:54         00356647736TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             124.00          09:00:01         00356654112TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             124.00          09:00:01         00356654113TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              124.60          09:01:00         00356654682TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.20          09:11:06         00356658839TRLO1     XLON 
 
414             124.20          09:13:09         00356659664TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             124.60          09:31:29         00356669081TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             124.80          09:31:33         00356669124TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             124.80          09:31:36         00356669143TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             124.60          09:40:50         00356674323TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.60          09:41:22         00356674539TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             124.60          09:41:22         00356674540TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             124.20          09:44:01         00356675861TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              124.20          09:44:21         00356675983TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              124.20          09:44:21         00356675984TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             124.20          09:46:48         00356677149TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             124.20          09:47:00         00356677255TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.20          10:09:01         00356688679TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             124.00          10:12:42         00356690696TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             124.20          10:54:11         00356715004TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              124.20          10:54:11         00356715005TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              124.40          11:01:01         00356719230TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             124.40          11:01:01         00356719231TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.40          11:01:01         00356719232TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             124.60          11:23:34         00356720759TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              124.60          11:23:34         00356720760TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             124.80          11:23:34         00356720761TRLO1     XLON 
 
1151             124.80          11:23:34         00356720762TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             125.00          11:23:34         00356720763TRLO1     XLON 
 
753             125.00          11:23:34         00356720764TRLO1     XLON 
 
1307             125.00          11:23:34         00356720765TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             125.00          11:23:34         00356720766TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             125.00          11:23:34         00356720767TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             125.00          11:23:34         00356720768TRLO1     XLON 
 
14930            125.00          11:23:34         00356720769TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             124.80          11:23:35         00356720770TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             125.60          11:32:39         00356721178TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             126.20          11:36:08         00356721295TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             126.00          11:45:09         00356721779TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             125.80          11:46:37         00356721820TRLO1     XLON 
 
1167             125.80          11:51:06         00356722041TRLO1     XLON 
 
428             125.80          11:51:06         00356722042TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             125.80          11:51:11         00356722044TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.60          12:01:52         00356722575TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             128.00          12:03:19         00356722754TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             127.80          12:06:07         00356723085TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             127.80          12:06:07         00356723086TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             127.40          12:06:07         00356723087TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             127.40          12:06:14         00356723093TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              127.60          12:06:55         00356723137TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             127.60          12:06:55         00356723138TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              127.40          12:07:08         00356723154TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             127.40          12:07:08         00356723155TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              127.40          12:07:08         00356723156TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             127.40          12:10:55         00356723291TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             127.40          12:10:55         00356723292TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             127.20          12:10:55         00356723293TRLO1     XLON 
 
392             127.20          12:10:55         00356723294TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             127.00          12:14:40         00356723474TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             126.60          12:14:40         00356723475TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             126.40          12:14:40         00356723476TRLO1     XLON 
 
1161             126.40          12:14:40         00356723477TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             126.40          12:14:40         00356723478TRLO1     XLON 
 
1320             126.40          12:14:40         00356723479TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             125.80          12:14:40         00356723480TRLO1     XLON 
 
1125             125.80          12:14:40         00356723481TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             125.80          12:14:40         00356723482TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

596             125.80          12:14:40         00356723483TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             125.20          12:14:44         00356723485TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              125.20          12:14:59         00356723495TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             125.20          12:14:59         00356723496TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             125.20          12:14:59         00356723497TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             125.20          12:15:00         00356723499TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.20          12:24:33         00356723938TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             125.20          12:24:33         00356723939TRLO1     XLON 
 
1284             124.80          12:24:33         00356723940TRLO1     XLON 
 
1239             124.60          12:24:33         00356723941TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              124.60          12:24:33         00356723942TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             124.80          12:27:13         00356724085TRLO1     XLON 
 
1132             124.80          12:27:13         00356724086TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              124.80          12:27:13         00356724087TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             124.80          12:27:23         00356724097TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             124.60          12:27:25         00356724100TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              124.60          12:27:39         00356724105TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              124.80          12:34:41         00356724501TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.80          12:34:41         00356724502TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             125.00          12:42:11         00356724917TRLO1     XLON 
 
30000            125.00          12:42:40         00356724936TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             125.80          12:49:31         00356725213TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             125.80          12:49:31         00356725214TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             125.60          12:50:52         00356725250TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             125.60          12:52:40         00356725317TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             125.60          12:53:14         00356725332TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             125.60          13:06:36         00356725774TRLO1     XLON 
 
1907             126.00          13:07:08         00356725793TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             126.00          13:07:08         00356725794TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             125.40          13:07:58         00356725823TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             125.00          13:10:30         00356726083TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             124.80          13:20:11         00356726580TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             125.00          13:21:44         00356726639TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             125.00          13:21:44         00356726640TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             125.00          13:22:13         00356726659TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             124.80          13:22:13         00356726660TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.60          13:23:13         00356726699TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             124.60          13:50:32         00356728299TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             124.60          13:51:32         00356728327TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             123.40          14:37:02         00356731251TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             123.60          15:02:08         00356733790TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              123.60          15:02:08         00356733791TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              123.60          15:02:08         00356733792TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              123.60          15:02:08         00356733793TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             123.60          15:03:02         00356733925TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              123.60          15:03:02         00356733926TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             123.60          15:03:02         00356733927TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              123.60          15:03:02         00356733928TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              123.20          15:11:17         00356734707TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             123.20          15:11:17         00356734708TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              123.20          15:11:17         00356734709TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             123.20          15:21:15         00356735701TRLO1     XLON 
 
437             123.20          15:21:15         00356735702TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             123.00          15:25:31         00356736033TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             122.80          15:28:05         00356736174TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             122.80          15:28:05         00356736175TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             122.60          15:46:32         00356737913TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             122.60          15:46:32         00356737914TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             122.60          15:46:32         00356737915TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              122.60          15:54:38         00356738428TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              122.60          15:54:38         00356738429TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              122.60          15:54:38         00356738430TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              122.60          15:54:38         00356738431TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              122.60          15:54:38         00356738432TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              122.40          15:54:45         00356738449TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              122.40          15:54:45         00356738450TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              122.20          15:56:24         00356738670TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             122.20          15:56:24         00356738671TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              122.20          15:58:47         00356738862TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             122.40          16:07:57         00356739633TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             122.60          16:07:57         00356739634TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.60          16:07:57         00356739635TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.60          16:07:57         00356739636TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              122.20          16:07:57         00356739637TRLO1     XLON 
 
428             122.40          16:15:47         00356740297TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              122.40          16:15:47         00356740298TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              122.40          16:15:47         00356740299TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              122.40          16:16:19         00356740334TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             122.40          16:16:59         00356740387TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404938 
EQS News ID:  2212252 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2212252&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
