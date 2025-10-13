Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Oct-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 13 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 104,217 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 122.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.0468p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 304,850,961 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (304,850,961) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.0468p 104,217p

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 158 122.00 08:01:43 00356629723TRLO1 XLON 462 122.00 08:01:43 00356629722TRLO1 XLON 645 123.60 08:44:54 00356647736TRLO1 XLON 403 124.00 09:00:01 00356654112TRLO1 XLON 558 124.00 09:00:01 00356654113TRLO1 XLON 29 124.60 09:01:00 00356654682TRLO1 XLON 630 124.20 09:11:06 00356658839TRLO1 XLON 414 124.20 09:13:09 00356659664TRLO1 XLON 660 124.60 09:31:29 00356669081TRLO1 XLON 100 124.80 09:31:33 00356669124TRLO1 XLON 137 124.80 09:31:36 00356669143TRLO1 XLON 669 124.60 09:40:50 00356674323TRLO1 XLON 500 124.60 09:41:22 00356674539TRLO1 XLON 420 124.60 09:41:22 00356674540TRLO1 XLON 627 124.20 09:44:01 00356675861TRLO1 XLON 24 124.20 09:44:21 00356675983TRLO1 XLON 83 124.20 09:44:21 00356675984TRLO1 XLON 174 124.20 09:46:48 00356677149TRLO1 XLON 226 124.20 09:47:00 00356677255TRLO1 XLON 400 124.20 10:09:01 00356688679TRLO1 XLON 655 124.00 10:12:42 00356690696TRLO1 XLON 217 124.20 10:54:11 00356715004TRLO1 XLON 44 124.20 10:54:11 00356715005TRLO1 XLON 9 124.40 11:01:01 00356719230TRLO1 XLON 377 124.40 11:01:01 00356719231TRLO1 XLON 300 124.40 11:01:01 00356719232TRLO1 XLON 133 124.60 11:23:34 00356720759TRLO1 XLON 14 124.60 11:23:34 00356720760TRLO1 XLON 147 124.80 11:23:34 00356720761TRLO1 XLON 1151 124.80 11:23:34 00356720762TRLO1 XLON 354 125.00 11:23:34 00356720763TRLO1 XLON 753 125.00 11:23:34 00356720764TRLO1 XLON 1307 125.00 11:23:34 00356720765TRLO1 XLON 234 125.00 11:23:34 00356720766TRLO1 XLON 254 125.00 11:23:34 00356720767TRLO1 XLON 3000 125.00 11:23:34 00356720768TRLO1 XLON 14930 125.00 11:23:34 00356720769TRLO1 XLON 659 124.80 11:23:35 00356720770TRLO1 XLON 664 125.60 11:32:39 00356721178TRLO1 XLON 631 126.20 11:36:08 00356721295TRLO1 XLON 642 126.00 11:45:09 00356721779TRLO1 XLON 650 125.80 11:46:37 00356721820TRLO1 XLON 1167 125.80 11:51:06 00356722041TRLO1 XLON 428 125.80 11:51:06 00356722042TRLO1 XLON 633 125.80 11:51:11 00356722044TRLO1 XLON 637 127.60 12:01:52 00356722575TRLO1 XLON 675 128.00 12:03:19 00356722754TRLO1 XLON 200 127.80 12:06:07 00356723085TRLO1 XLON 333 127.80 12:06:07 00356723086TRLO1 XLON 214 127.40 12:06:07 00356723087TRLO1 XLON 381 127.40 12:06:14 00356723093TRLO1 XLON 63 127.60 12:06:55 00356723137TRLO1 XLON 126 127.60 12:06:55 00356723138TRLO1 XLON 30 127.40 12:07:08 00356723154TRLO1 XLON 214 127.40 12:07:08 00356723155TRLO1 XLON 12 127.40 12:07:08 00356723156TRLO1 XLON 256 127.40 12:10:55 00356723291TRLO1 XLON 369 127.40 12:10:55 00356723292TRLO1 XLON 237 127.20 12:10:55 00356723293TRLO1 XLON 392 127.20 12:10:55 00356723294TRLO1 XLON 635 127.00 12:14:40 00356723474TRLO1 XLON 643 126.60 12:14:40 00356723475TRLO1 XLON 644 126.40 12:14:40 00356723476TRLO1 XLON 1161 126.40 12:14:40 00356723477TRLO1 XLON 348 126.40 12:14:40 00356723478TRLO1 XLON 1320 126.40 12:14:40 00356723479TRLO1 XLON 646 125.80 12:14:40 00356723480TRLO1 XLON 1125 125.80 12:14:40 00356723481TRLO1 XLON 537 125.80 12:14:40 00356723482TRLO1 XLON

596 125.80 12:14:40 00356723483TRLO1 XLON 655 125.20 12:14:44 00356723485TRLO1 XLON 77 125.20 12:14:59 00356723495TRLO1 XLON 537 125.20 12:14:59 00356723496TRLO1 XLON 154 125.20 12:14:59 00356723497TRLO1 XLON 641 125.20 12:15:00 00356723499TRLO1 XLON 200 125.20 12:24:33 00356723938TRLO1 XLON 164 125.20 12:24:33 00356723939TRLO1 XLON 1284 124.80 12:24:33 00356723940TRLO1 XLON 1239 124.60 12:24:33 00356723941TRLO1 XLON 54 124.60 12:24:33 00356723942TRLO1 XLON 112 124.80 12:27:13 00356724085TRLO1 XLON 1132 124.80 12:27:13 00356724086TRLO1 XLON 76 124.80 12:27:13 00356724087TRLO1 XLON 127 124.80 12:27:23 00356724097TRLO1 XLON 190 124.60 12:27:25 00356724100TRLO1 XLON 99 124.60 12:27:39 00356724105TRLO1 XLON 71 124.80 12:34:41 00356724501TRLO1 XLON 61 124.80 12:34:41 00356724502TRLO1 XLON 674 125.00 12:42:11 00356724917TRLO1 XLON 30000 125.00 12:42:40 00356724936TRLO1 XLON 624 125.80 12:49:31 00356725213TRLO1 XLON 624 125.80 12:49:31 00356725214TRLO1 XLON 664 125.60 12:50:52 00356725250TRLO1 XLON 665 125.60 12:52:40 00356725317TRLO1 XLON 666 125.60 12:53:14 00356725332TRLO1 XLON 635 125.60 13:06:36 00356725774TRLO1 XLON 1907 126.00 13:07:08 00356725793TRLO1 XLON 635 126.00 13:07:08 00356725794TRLO1 XLON 659 125.40 13:07:58 00356725823TRLO1 XLON 659 125.00 13:10:30 00356726083TRLO1 XLON 248 124.80 13:20:11 00356726580TRLO1 XLON 372 125.00 13:21:44 00356726639TRLO1 XLON 268 125.00 13:21:44 00356726640TRLO1 XLON 635 125.00 13:22:13 00356726659TRLO1 XLON 635 124.80 13:22:13 00356726660TRLO1 XLON 649 124.60 13:23:13 00356726699TRLO1 XLON 159 124.60 13:50:32 00356728299TRLO1 XLON 632 124.60 13:51:32 00356728327TRLO1 XLON 667 123.40 14:37:02 00356731251TRLO1 XLON 113 123.60 15:02:08 00356733790TRLO1 XLON 73 123.60 15:02:08 00356733791TRLO1 XLON 21 123.60 15:02:08 00356733792TRLO1 XLON 19 123.60 15:02:08 00356733793TRLO1 XLON 417 123.60 15:03:02 00356733925TRLO1 XLON 15 123.60 15:03:02 00356733926TRLO1 XLON 143 123.60 15:03:02 00356733927TRLO1 XLON 83 123.60 15:03:02 00356733928TRLO1 XLON 62 123.20 15:11:17 00356734707TRLO1 XLON 109 123.20 15:11:17 00356734708TRLO1 XLON 16 123.20 15:11:17 00356734709TRLO1 XLON 171 123.20 15:21:15 00356735701TRLO1 XLON 437 123.20 15:21:15 00356735702TRLO1 XLON 642 123.00 15:25:31 00356736033TRLO1 XLON 546 122.80 15:28:05 00356736174TRLO1 XLON 109 122.80 15:28:05 00356736175TRLO1 XLON 107 122.60 15:46:32 00356737913TRLO1 XLON 213 122.60 15:46:32 00356737914TRLO1 XLON 322 122.60 15:46:32 00356737915TRLO1 XLON 73 122.60 15:54:38 00356738428TRLO1 XLON 24 122.60 15:54:38 00356738429TRLO1 XLON 38 122.60 15:54:38 00356738430TRLO1 XLON 8 122.60 15:54:38 00356738431TRLO1 XLON 5 122.60 15:54:38 00356738432TRLO1 XLON 47 122.40 15:54:45 00356738449TRLO1 XLON 15 122.40 15:54:45 00356738450TRLO1 XLON 62 122.20 15:56:24 00356738670TRLO1 XLON 596 122.20 15:56:24 00356738671TRLO1 XLON 83 122.20 15:58:47 00356738862TRLO1 XLON 178 122.40 16:07:57 00356739633TRLO1 XLON 196 122.60 16:07:57 00356739634TRLO1 XLON 200 122.60 16:07:57 00356739635TRLO1 XLON 200 122.60 16:07:57 00356739636TRLO1 XLON 76 122.20 16:07:57 00356739637TRLO1 XLON 428 122.40 16:15:47 00356740297TRLO1 XLON 44 122.40 16:15:47 00356740298TRLO1 XLON 99 122.40 16:15:47 00356740299TRLO1 XLON 68 122.40 16:16:19 00356740334TRLO1 XLON 143 122.40 16:16:59 00356740387TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

