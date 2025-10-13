Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRK8 | ISIN: US38349T1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 24U0
Frankfurt
07.11.23 | 11:05
10,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 19:36 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innovative and Leading, Gotion High-Tech Empowers Saudi Arabia to Build a Model for Green Zero-Carbon Energy

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Solar & Storage Live KSA 2025, Gotion High-Tech(SHE:002074) globally debuted two key innovations: the All-Scenario Zero-Carbon Solution and the GOTION GRID Q 20MWh BESS. Designed for scalable and replicable zero-carbon applications, these highlight Gotion's commitment to delivering integrated green energy solutions for the Middle East, advancing Saudi Vision 2030. Gotion also showcased new storage products, including the GOTION EDGE X commercial and industrial system.

Gotion's All-Scenario Zero-Carbon Solution targets Saudi Arabia's transition "from single-scenario deployment to future city-scale applications," including Zero-carbon Park, Heavy Industry, Transportation, Home, Cultural Tourism and Factory. Based on two pillars, the solution achieves carbon reduction, efficiency improvements and cost optimization. Powered by a Digital Energy Platform-the system's "intelligent brain"-The solution connects energy generation, consumption and management, enabling customized decarbonization across multiple scenarios. The platform also supports value-added services such as electricity trading, operation hosting and carbon management, while offering end-to-end control, ensuring long lifespan, high safety, and high efficiency operation.

The GOTION GRID Q 20MWh BESS serves as the company's dual-engine flagship product for large-scale storage. Its modular design delivers four times the capacity of traditional 5MWh systems, cutting costs by 20% and deployment time by 50%. A hybrid air-liquid cooling system improves energy efficiency by 20%, achieving a 25-year lifespan matching photovoltaic systems. Tailored for Middle Eastern grids and solar energy projects, the system sets a new benchmark for ultra-large energy storage, featuring 400 kWh/m2 energy density with multiple international certifications.

Backed by its zero-carbon practices, Gotion continues to expand its global green footprint. Several factories in China have achieved zero-carbon certifications through Solar energy plus energy storage (PV+ESS) systems, waste heat recovery, and green logistics. The Xinzhan plant was recognized as a "Model Carbon-Neutral Factory in Lithium Battery Industry". Its zero-carbon anode material plant in Inner Mongolia is powered entirely by renewable electricity with a 1GW solar plant, which will reduce 1.097 million tons of CO2 equivalent annually, proving zero carbon factory is an achievable reality.

As recognized by Bloomberg NEF (BNEF) and S&P Global as a Tier1 clean energy leader, Gotion High-Tech strives to be not only a provider of innovative green solutions, but also a strategic partner in the Middle East's energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794907/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-and-leading-gotion-high-tech-empowers-saudi-arabia-to-build-a-model-for-green-zero-carbon-energy-302582323.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.