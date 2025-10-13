Hartford Marathon Foundation: Alex Norstrom Wins Fourth Eversource Hartford Marathon, Previous Winner Rachel Schilkowsky Repeats Win

Mario Vazquez breaks masters record with half marathon win, CT native Anna Oeser wins half marathon

EAST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / In the 32nd running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday, October 11, regional talent was on full display. Alex Norstrom of Glastonbury, CT, won his fourth marathon in Hartford, wearing his Coventry High School singlet to represent his local running roots. Rachel Schilkowsky of Providence, RI, repeated her 2018 Eversource Hartford Marathon win after placing second in last year's race, accompanied by her two young children and husband. The Hartford Marathon Foundation, together with New England Runner magazine, again supported regional competitors through the New England's Finest program, which awards extra money to qualifying elite finishers.

Top five Eversource Hartford Marathon finishers:

2:19:04 Alex Norstrom, 29 of Glastonbury, CT

2:22:48 Mark Hegarty, 31, of Manchester, CT

2:23:50 Matthew Walker, 32, of West Hartford, CT

2:25:49 Elias Field, 25, of Woodbury, CT

2:28:02 Matthew Phipps, 27, of Nantucket, MA

Top five Eversource Hartford Marathon female finishers:

2:38:16 Rachel Schilkowsky, 33, of Providence, RI

2:44:15 Hayley Collins, 26, of Tolland, CT

2:47:36 Allison Mercer, 42, of Marietta, GA

2:48:04 Courtney Hawkins, 30, of Arlington, MA

2:49:47 Olivia Mondo, 30, of Manchester, CT

Breaking his own master's record set in Hartford, New Britain native Mario Vazquez, 46, of Farmington, won the 2025 Eversource Hartford Half Marathon following a second place finish in 2024. New York City's Anna Oeser, formerly of Brookfield, won the Eversource Hartford Half Marathon after a second place finish in 2024 in Hartford. Avery Prizzi of West Hartford won the non-binary field in 1:07:49.

Top five Eversource Hartford Half Marathon finishers:

1:06:14 Mario Vazquez, 46, of Farmington, CT

1:06:32 Grant O'Connor, 28, of West Hartford, CT

1:06:39 Sam Montclair, 34, of Cary, NC

1:06:43 Yankarlos Diaz, 25, of Manchester, CT

1:07:04 Ryan Udvadia, 29, of Clifton Park, NY

Top five Eversource Hartford Half Marathon female finishers:

1:12:10 Anna Oeser, 26, of New York, NY

1:14:40 Angelia Norstrom, 26, of Glastonbury, CT

1:15:24 Alexandra Ross, 25, of Brookline, MA

1:15:41 Jessica Donohue, 30, of Glen Head, NY

1:19:43 Erin Warren, 27, of Bella Vista, AR

In the Charity 5K at the Eversource Hartford Marathon Killian McNamee of Tolland, took first place in 14:57, in second place was James Sullivan of New Britain in 14:57, and placing third in 15:24 was Connor Garrett of Hamden. First place in the women's field was Angela Kaiser of New Haven in 17:33, coming in second was 2024 winner, Elizabeth Fengler of Wallingford in 18:14, and Katharine Lorraine-Mace of West Hartford came in third with a time of 20:06.

For complete results and division winners of the 2025 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon and the Charity 5K race, please visit https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/eversource-hartford-marathon/results

The premier annual event of the Hartford Marathon Foundation features an Official Charity program. To date, more than $9.5 million has been raised for local and national charities through the event.

Please visit www.HartfordMarathon.com, Facebook at HMF Events, Twitter at @RunHMF or Instagram at HMF_Events to learn more. The 32 running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

