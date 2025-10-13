Care USA: CARE and HP Foundation Expand Program To Support 300,000 People in the Digital Economy

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / CARE is proud to partner with the HP Foundation to expand the Strive Women program from the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, supporting women-led micro and small enterprises (W-MSEs) in Pakistan, Peru, and Vietnam. Through this 12-month collaboration, thousands of women entrepreneurs will gain opportunities to grow their businesses by strengthening their digital skills and expanding their access to markets and financial tools.

Strive Women is part of the Mastercard Strive program. Implemented by CARE, Strive Women strengthens the financial health of women-led small businesses and addresses the unique barriers they face. To date, Strive Women has directly supported 72,000 entrepreneurs through financial products, services, and trainings, against its goal of 300,800 entrepreneurs by 2027. It has reached a further 1.15M through communication campaigns. Strive Women listens to women entrepreneurs and creates financial tools and support that match their real experiences and goals.

The HP Foundation's investment will equip women entrepreneurs with the AI and critical skills they need to participate and thrive in the future of work in Pakistan, Peru, and Vietnam by:

Offering practical digital skills training, including AI-enabled tools

Building skills that prepare them to use digital financial services

Reaching more women through online business learning platforms

"The future of work will be defined by those who can leverage AI and digital technology. By partnering with CARE, we're ensuring that women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, Peru and Vietnam are not just included but empowered to thrive and drive progress in the digital economy" said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc. and Executive Director of the HP Foundation.

This contribution underscores HP's broader commitment to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030 - a goal they are nearly halfway to reaching.

"CARE's work with women entrepreneurs has shown time and again that when women succeed, entire communities benefit," said Michelle Nunn, CEO of CARE. "Support from partners like the HP Foundation allows us to scale proven efforts and support thousands more women-led businesses to participate more fully in the digital economy."

"Unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs in the digital economy is one of the most powerful ways to drive inclusive economic growth," said Payal Dalal, Executive Vice President, Global Programs, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. "Through Strive Women, we're ensuring that women-led businesses not only gain access to finance, but also to the resources and tools to ensure they thrive in the digital economy. With HP joining this effort, we can accelerate women's digital participation and open new pathways for growth and opportunity.

CARE, the HP Foundation, and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth are committed to supporting women-led micro and small enterprises to access the digital skills, tools, confidence, and knowledge needed to grow their businesses, improve productivity, and achieve long-term financial inclusion.

By combining the HP Foundation's commitment to digital equity with CARE's proven approach - and building on the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's investment - the Strive Women program will drive widespread economic growth and resilience across three regions where women entrepreneurs face systemic challenges.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. When equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2024, CARE worked in 121 countries, reaching 53 million people through 1,450 projects. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

About the HP Foundation

Founded in 1979, the HP Foundation's mission is to equip disconnected communities with AI and critical skills needed to participate & thrive in the Future of Work. The Foundation does this through grantmaking, employee giving and volunteering, disaster relief, and HP LIFE - its free business skills training program that's reached over 2 million learners since 2016. The Foundation also supports HP's goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030. For more, follow the HP Foundation on LinkedIn.

About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs, and empower a community of thinkers, leaders, and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn, Instagram and subscribe to its newsletter.

