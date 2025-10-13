Willis Lease Finance Corp.: Willis Lease Finance Corporation Opens Two State of the Art, Narrowbody Hangars in Teesside

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) ("WLFC" or the "Company"), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, announced today that its subsidiary, Willis Aviation Services Limited ("WASL"), a premier provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") services, has opened its second and third narrow-body hangars at Teesside International Airport ("Teesside") in Northeastern England. The opening was commemorated with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

WLFC broke ground on the new narrowbody hangars in April 2025. The new facilities are fully equipped to service Boeing 737 and Airbus A320-family aircraft, including next-generation models. Their ultimate success will depend on the support of government, local authorities, labor, and airline/MRO participants.

"We see significant opportunity in the Teesside region, where WLFC has made a number of strategic investments recently," said Caroline Vandedrinck, Senior Vice President, Materials & Services for WLFC. "We remain committed to Teesside for its ability to create value not only for our customers but also the growing demands of the UK's MRO sector at large."

This Teesside operation is expected to create a significant number of new highly-skilled jobs in the area. For more information, please visit https://www.wlfc.global/.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company's service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

