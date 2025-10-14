Golden Minerals Company: Golden Minerals Announces Completion of Sale of Velardeña Properties

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Golden Minerals Company ("Golden" or the "Company") (OTCQB:AUMN)(TSX:AUMN) today announced the completion of the previously announced sale of its Velardeña oxide processing plant and water wells, located in Durango, Mexico, to a privately held Mexican company (the "Velardeña Buyer").

The transaction closed on October 10, 2025, with a total purchase price of US$3.0 million plus applicable value-added tax (VAT). The Buyer had made payments of approximately $2.95 million, and the final balance of approximately US$28,000 plus VAT has now been received, marking the full and successful completion of the sale.

The Velardeña Buyer had previously acquired the Velardeña and Chicago mines, related mining equipment, and the sulfide processing plant under separate agreements. With this closing, Golden has now fully divested its Velardeña operations, allowing the Company to concentrate its resources on advancing its exploration portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected focus on exploration activities, anticipated use of proceeds from the sale, potential joint venture arrangements, and the Company's liquidity and cash flow outlook for 2025 and beyond. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including increases in costs and declines in general economic conditions; delays in exploration activities or completing joint venture documentation; changes in political conditions, in tax, royalty, environmental and other laws in the United States or Argentina and other market conditions; and fluctuations in silver and gold prices. Golden Minerals assumes no obligation to update this information. Additional risks relating to Golden Minerals may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the SEC by Golden Minerals, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

