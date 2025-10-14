

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback rose to 1.1557 against the euro, 0.8058 against the franc and 152.44 against the yen.



The greenback edged up to 0.5719 against the kiwi.



The greenback firmed to more than a 6-month high of 1.4039 against the loonie.



The currency may find resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 0.86 against the franc, 154.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the kiwi and 1.42 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News